CEDAR FALLS — Jared Penning knows that his name holds some weight in the Northern Iowa circles after his brother, Trevor, was drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Trevor was UNI's first first-round pick in school history.

The expectations for Jared have been high since he stepped into a starting spot in the Panthers' offensive line in fall 2021.

He has lived up to them for the most part and landed on the preseason All-MVFC second team for this season.

Caught in the middle of trying to live up to his brother and carving his own path, Jared is doing what he can to improve in Cedar Falls and help the Panthers win.

"It's a big name to live up to a first-round pick," Jared said. "That's hard to live up to but I'm not worried about that. I'm just trying to be the best version of me and if things fall in line and I do the same career path that he did, so be it."

This was the biggest offseason for Jared in his five-year career with UNI.

He spent the offseason transitioning to right tackle after spending the last two seasons as a starter at left guard and working with new offensive line coach Rick Nelson.

Nelson, who spent the last eight years coaching Ankeny after a 15-year stint at UNI, said the expectations this offseason have been high for Jared, both on and off the field.

"He's a pretty quiet kid, not real vocal, but the kids look up to him and they have bonded well," Nelson said. "We set the standards high for him and that's what we try to reach every day."

The move from guard to tackle has been a big move for Jared. The Panthers lost their two starting tackles and needed him to step up.

Dropping about 10 pounds, Jared has focused on getting better in the passing game on the edge of the line.

"The pass sets are a lot different at tackle compared to guard," he said. "You have to keep your eyes up a lot. You have to be looking at the safety rotation. Just a whole new ball game."

Jared has learned a lot in practice too, facing off with defensive end Cordarrius Bailey in one-on-ones in fall camp.

Bailey, a high-motor pass rusher with long arms, has prepared Jared for the different types of defensive lineman he will see this season at the new position.

"He doesn't take plays off, which is good for me," Jared said. "He has made me a lot better. That's good going against him right out of the gate. I want to go against the best because we are going to see the best."

With the move to tackle, Jared knew he would have to lock in for every play. That was also one of the qualities he has taken away from his brother.

"Just the tenacity that he plays the game with, all the effort," Jared said. "In high school or early in college, I thought I could take plays off here and there. When you want to be great, you can't take plays off. You have to be tenacious every play."

That step up in aggressiveness is one of the things that UNI head coach Mark Farley has seen too.

The 23-year coach said he can start to see how Trevor rubbed off on Jared with that and other things like managing his body and being a leader.

"He became more intense and focused on his game and I think that comes from his big brother," Farley said. "He is at the age now that he knows the importance in detail. He knows the importance of his size and weight. He understands that through his brother. He changed his game."

Seeing the success of his older brother allowed Jared to visualize what success looks like, even if it is not first-round pick success.

All-American and All-MVFC status are not out of the question for Jared now in his fifth year as a Panther, and that is what he is hoping to achieve in what could be his final college season.

"(Trevor) did his thing, and it's like well why can't I because I am sitting right there with him lifting the same way and doing the same workouts," Jared said. "I just want to go out there and play the best I can and play hard every down. We will see where it falls down the line."