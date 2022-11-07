Five things to munch on after Iowa's convincing win over Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Five things to ponder following Iowa's 24-3 victory over Purdue on Saturday:

1. The good

How good can Kaleb Johnson be?

His 200-yard rushing performance was the second-best effort ever by an Iowa freshman, trailing only Marcus Coker's 219-yard game in the 2019 Insight Bowl victory over Missouri.

At 6-foot, 212-pounds, Johnson has the blend of size, strength and speed it takes to be a top-line back in the Big Ten. His 75-yard touchdown run in the opening seconds of the third quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium was Iowa's longest since an 80-yard run by Tyler Goodson against Wisconsin in 2020 and demonstrated both his patience and vision.

"I'm just happy for him. I've said it all along, he's a great young guy with a great personality, great to work with and a great attitude,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "He's still figuring it out as a back, but he did pretty good today for not knowing what he's doing sometimes.''

Johnson is the first Iowa freshman since Coker in 2020 to top 100 rushing yards twice during a season.

2. The getting better

Johnson's day also illustrates that Iowa's offensive line is continuing to progress with its current configuration.

The move of Connor Colby to left guard and the insertion of Jack Plumb at right tackle to go with Mason Richman, Logan Jones and Beau Stephens seems to be working.

Iowa averaged a season-high 5.3 yards per carry on its 35 runs Saturday and quarterback Spencer Petras was sacked just three times and is finding better protection to help the Hawkeyes produce in the pass game.

Ferentz wasn't ready to say Iowa controlled the line of scrimmage, but conceded, "I thought we did some good things up there and the exciting thing for me is I know we can get better.''

Johnson credited the line with creating his opportunities.

"Those guys are improving every week. They're giving me the holes,'' Johnson said. "It feels so good. To get that 200 yards, that's real.''

3. The consistently good

Phil Parker likes to say that the only stat that matters to the Iowa defense is the one that shows up on the scoreboard and the Hawkeye defensive coordinator's players continued to play that way.

Iowa has held six of its nine opponents to 10 points or fewer and while holding Purdue to a season-low 255 yards became the first time in 62 games to hold the Boilermakers without a touchdown. That hadn't happened since a 2017 game at Wisconsin and it hadn't happened at Ross-Ade Stadium since 2013.

The Hawkeyes limited Purdue to 3.44 yards per play, maintaining a season average which dipped below 3.9 yards per play through nine games.

4. The ugly

The weather turned to November ugly with winds persistent in the mid 20s and gusting over 40 miles per hour, a challenge Spencer Petras, Tory Taylor and Drew Stevens met head-wind on.

Petras thrived with a 13-of-23 passing performance including his 6-of-7 work into the wind during a 17-point second quarter.

Taylor used the wind to hit a career-long 70-yard punt with the wind at his back in the fourth quarter, but drove a 66-yard punt into the wind in the second quarter. He averaged 51.8 yards on eight punts.

Stevens, had mixed results. He hit a field goal from 26 yards into the wind in the second quarter and rattled a 44-yard attempt with the wind at his back off the left upright.

5. The aftermath

From Iowa's road win at Purdue to Minnesota's comeback at Nebraska and Illinois' loss at home to Michigan State, the Big Ten West Division remains up for grabs with three weeks remaining in the regular season.

Four teams sit at 3-3 in league play, one game behind the Fighting Illini. Iowa, Minnesota, Purdue and Wisconsin are all one game out of a share of the division title.

With Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nebraska remaining on the schedule, the Hawkeyes' scenario to repeat as division champs is cut and dry -- win out and have Illinois lose to two of the final three opponents on its schedule, Purdue, Michigan and Northwestern.

"Every week in the Big Ten, somebody rises up. The only thing that matters is the next game,'' Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta said. "We'll enjoy this win for 24 hours, and then we'll get ready for Wisconsin. That's all that matters.''