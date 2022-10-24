Five things to digest following Iowa's 54-10 loss to No. 2 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Five things to ponder about the good, the bad and plenty of ugly from Iowa's 54-10 loss at Ohio State:

1. The good

While there was no shortage of shortcomings for Iowa, do appreciate the work of the Hawkeye defense and in particular the play of the interior of the defensive line in denying the Buckeyes the run.

Iowa limited Ohio State to 66 yards on 30 rushing attempts, a paltry average of 2.2 yards per carry that the Hawkeyes matched while out-gaining the Buckeyes on the ground by 11 yards.

"The defensive line really played physical game. It's a credit to them. Those guys up front, they do the dirty work,'' Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell said. "When you see (Seth) Benson, (Jay) Higgins or myself making plays, it's because of those guys. They did an incredible job.''

It all helped Iowa limit Ohio State to 360 yards of offense, just the third time in coach Ryan Day's four-plus seasons the Buckeyes have finished with fewer than 400 total yards.

Notre Dame limited Ohio State to 396 yards in this year's season opener and Alabama held the Buckeyes to 341 yards in the 2020 national title game.

Day said Iowa defenders did "a very good job up front to take away so many things in the middle and force us to really throw the ball,'' Day said.

2. The bad

While Iowa's defense did deny Ohio State the run, it struggled to slow quarterback C.J. Stroud once he hit his stride in the second half.

Stroud completed 10-of-13 passes after halftime, throwing for 181 of his 286 passing yards and all four of his touchdown passes in the final two quarters as the Buckeyes pulled away.

"The first half was kind of weird. When you start out a couple of times on the 30- and 40-yard line, it's hard to get a rhythm,'' Stroud said. "You will have games this where you're not so hot early, but you have to get it going. Once we got it going, I felt like we became the dynamic offense we are.''

3. The ugly

As Iowa's offense continues to be sporadic at best, the questions continue.

The Hawkeyes averaged an abysmal 2.7 yards per play and finished with 158 yards, the third time below 200 yards in a game this season and the first time since gaining a season-low 150 in a loss to Iowa State.

Minutes after the game, coach Kirk Ferentz was dealing with questions about why he hasn't made a midseason staff change and replaced offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.

The 24th-year Iowa coach has been asked the question before. The response remains unchanged.

"I know people do it, know it's been done, done this year,'' Ferentz said. "It's just not my preference. My preference has been to play it out and there is evidence to show that it's worked pretty well in the past so we'll play it out.''

He said assessments and evaluations are done whenever the season is over, something that will not change.

"It has no bearing on who the person is. It's just a matter of who is coaching our football team,'' Ferentz said. "The guys on our staff are guys that have demonstrated success. They're good people. We're going to keep pushing forward.''

4. The beyond ugly

Turning the ball over six times is typically a recipe for disaster and it certainly was more than Iowa's struggling offense could overcome.

Three interceptions and three lost fumbles were simply too much, leaving the nation's top-scoring offense with two many short fields that made things way too easy for the Buckeyes.

Beyond a pick-six by Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State moved the ball fewer than 25 yards on five of nine scoring drives.

The six-turnover game was a first for Iowa since it overcame six turnovers to rally for a 42-24 win over Indiana on Oct. 31, 2009.

Ricky Stanzi was intercepted five times in that game - including four times in the third quarter - and fourth-ranked Iowa lost a fumble but scored 28 fourth-quarter points to earn the win.

Tyler Sash returned an interception 86 yards for a touchdown, Brandon Wegher ran for three scores and Marvin McNutt and Derrell Johnson-Koulianos pulled down touchdown passes of 92 and 66 yards as Iowa came from behind.

5. The conundrum

Ferentz wasn't willing to dissect Iowa's quarterback situation immediately following Saturday's game, wanting time to review tape and talk with staff members but the coach does have a decision to make.

Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla both worked a half Saturday and toiled behind a line that shuffled bodies in and out searching for some sort of cohesion that simply has not developed.

Petras had a hand in three turnovers, one more than Padilla who was sacked one more time than the senior he replaced.

"I thought both quarterbacks tried to compete and do their best, but we'll take (Sunday) and see what we can do,'' Ferentz said, adding that both have practiced well and have the confidence of coaches.

Asked about whether he should start Saturday's 2:30 p.m. game against Northwestern, Padilla said while he wants to play but understands it is a coaches' decision.

"I work hard in practice every day, but Spencer does, too,'' Padilla said. "That's kind of the nature of the game, only one guy can be in there. We just both want to help the team."