Ferentz sticking with Petras at QB amidst Iowa's struggles

IOWA CITY – Spencer Petras described his work on the practice field this week as “business as usual.’’

For Iowa’s senior quarterback, that means preparing to start in the Hawkeyes’ 6:40 p.m. game Saturday against Nevada.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday that Petras will start under center against the Wolf Pack despite Iowa’s early-season offensive struggles.

The third-year starter has completed just 23-of-51 passes for 201 yards and has thrown two interceptions and fumbled once during the Hawkeyes’ 1-1 start.

During his weekly news conference, Ferentz said coaches considered options during discussions earlier this week and ultimately chose to stick with Petras in part because of the number of injuries at multiple positions that have limited Iowa so far this season.

The receiver position has been hit the hardest, with just two scholarship wide receivers in uniform in the first two games, but injuries at running back and camp injuries that limited preseason preparation for offensive linemen have been a factor.

“We obviously spent a lot of time looking at it, considering it, talking about it. It’s really tough to give an honest evaluation right now. I’ve talked to Alex (Padilla, the second-team quarterback) about the same thing,’’ Ferentz said.

“No matter who is in there right now, we’ve got some challenges and we’ve got to work through those and try to improve. Then, we’ll have a fairer way to assess.’’

Ferentz understands that his decision isn’t necessarily a popular one with fans who have jeered Iowa’s inability to move the football in its initial games of the season.

“I’m not asking anybody to agree with me. Everybody’s entitled to their opinions. I’m all for that,’’ Ferentz said. “But what our jobs are and my job ultimately as the head coach, is to decide what’s best for our football team and program.’’

Based on what Ferentz calls the total “body of work,’’ including game performance during his career as well as his work in practice and off-field game preparation, he believes at this point Petras remains the player best suited to lead Iowa this week.

“We’re a 1-1 team and haven’t moved the ball offensively, so yeah, everything’s a jump ball,’’ Ferentz said.

He called Padilla “capable’’ and said the junior proved that last season when the Hawkeyes won the three games the junior started when Petras was injured.

Padilla wasn’t perfect in those starts, completing 23-of-55 passes before Petras returned to the field in the second half and rallied Iowa for a win at Nebraska.

Petras understands he has work to do.

He said timing and footwork have been at the root of his issues during the first two games this season as he adjusts to changes in Iowa’s offense.

“Our offense has very explicit drops now, it’s very Bill Walsh-esque. You throw this route on a plane, this on a hitch and this on a reset. The issues I have are when I’m off that clock. That’s the one thing that has shown up consistently,’’ Petras said.

“That’s what I’m working on, or it could be the tempo of a drop. Sometimes there are routes with a five-step drop where you want to be slower because it’s going to take a little longer. There are some little intricacies with that. I’m still working through it. It’s very new, but that is part of the process again.’’

He said his weekly grade sheet showed a reduction in the number of errors from Iowa’s first to second games.

“The goal is to have a lot less in week three and then hopefully in the future there is none. That’s practically impossible, but that’s the goal,’’ Petras said.

He said the receivers should make little difference in his ability to deliver the ball.

“My throwing issues are my throwing issues. Whoever is out there is irrelevant,’’ Petras said.

Teammates say Petras continues to work to move his own game and the team forward.

Comparing it to criticism he dealt with as a freshman cornerback, senior Riley Moss said Petras has developed the ability to ignore outside noise and simply concentrate on his game.

“It’s part of the job and you learn to know that,’’ Moss said. “I think Spencer through the years has learned that and gotten used to people on the outside looking in criticizing him and stuff. I think he does a great job of just washing it and doing what he needs to do to get better.’’