DeJean still making waves as key cog in Iowa's defense

IOWA CITY – As the Iowa football team worked through its bye week, defensive coordinator Phil Parker had a few questions to ponder over.

That included how to duplicate what Cooper DeJean is bringing to the Iowa defense.

Midway through his sophomore season DeJean continues to impress with his level of performance through the first six games of the season.

“For a guy to be a sophomore and do the things that he can do and understand what he needs to do I think is really good,’’ Parker said during a news conference Wednesday. “It’s really elite, just looking at him and saying 'How can he do all this stuff?'’’

DeJean displayed his versatility shortly after stepping onto the field for the first time a year ago, seeing action in the final seven games of Iowa’s 10-4 season.

The 6-foot-1, 209-pound Odebolt, Iowa, native has continued to grow a role which began on special teams in a game at Wisconsin last season and now includes multiple positions in the defensive backfield.

He has split starts between cornerback and the hybrid cash position during the Hawkeyes’ 3-3 start to the season.

DeJean leads Iowa with three interceptions and shares the team lead with five pass break ups. He also ranks third on the team behind Jack Campbell and Seth Benson with 37 tackles.

As Iowa works toward the second half a season beginning with Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Ohio State, Parker believes DeJean is capable of handling a multitude of positions.

“When we first recruited him, we recruited him as a defensive back and didn’t know exactly where he would fit in,’’ Parker said. “He has the ability of playing corner, cash, I think strong safety, he could play free safety. I think he could play a lot of spots back there.’’

His athleticism has been on display during his first full season of competition for Iowa.

A 3,447-yard passer as a quarterback on a two-time state championship football team for OABCIG who also won state titles in the long jump and 100-meter dash as a four-sport athlete in high school, DeJean’s athletic ability was on display during a 45-yard interception return for a score in Iowa’s win at Rutgers last month.

“The instincts kicked in there once I had the ball in my hands,’’ DeJean said. “I got the ball on one hash, so I knew everybody would be coming to that side, all the linemen. I didn’t want to get in there with all those big boys so I cut back to the other side of the field and saw there was a lot grass over there.’’

It was something Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz had seen before.

Watching DeJean play quarterback and defensive back in an Iowa state title game, he wondered why recruiters weren’t tripping over each other to talk to DeJean.

Northern Iowa had offered and so had South Dakota State, both seeking him as a quarterback, but an offer from the Hawkeyes led him Iowa City and prompted him to cancel a scheduled recruiting visit to Virginia.

“He did everything,’’ Ferentz said. “I think he scored the tying touchdown, he recovered the onside kick when they were down or whatever, he got the onside kick and then they scored again. I think he had the two-point play to put them ahead and then sold popcorn on top of it.’’

That wouldn’t surprise his teammates.

Quarterback Spencer Petras saw it during fall camp, recalling that DeJean was seemingly everywhere on defense a little over a week after practices began.

“Throws that most guys can’t defend, he was picking off,’’ Petras said. “He’s a special athlete.’’

Parker agrees, saying DeJean’s success extends beyond his physical abilities.

“He has great balance, has great football awareness,’’ Parker said. “He sees things and he is always on his feet and always plays with good leverage.’’

Parker labels some of the catches he has seen DeJean make in practice “freakish,’’ although they seem routine in the way he goes about things.

“You know, one handers behind the back and all that stuff,’’ Parker said. “I’m sure he can play multiple positions and he is definitely mature enough, definitely a hard worker.’’

Parker believes what DeJean is displaying now – including having interceptions in three consecutive games – is a byproduct of his offseason work.

“When you are out there and are with these guys every day, you get used to what you are seeing,’’ Parker said. “My expectations of him become higher every time goes out there. He started real fast and I think he is still improving. I think he has a little more to give even.’’