Defensive line a unknown for Iowa State

The other question is, how will he do without Bailey to take on the double teams? By the end of the year, teams figured out they needed to double McDonald but even still, Bailey took some of that pressure away at times. Now, like Bailey had to deal with for the last four years, McDonald will see a double team every single play.

“Will is doing great right now,” defensive line coach Eli Rasheed said during spring practice. “He’s working on fine-tuning his game. He’s working on the aspects of his game that he’s going to need now that he’ll be a starter. He’s going to see some things he’s never seen but I think he’s doing really well.

“He’s going to be a sought after guy on Saturday’s. Opposing teams are going to send multiple blockers his way and they’re not going to let him affect the game.”

A key to easing the burden on McDonald will be Uwazurike at the other defensive end spot.

Uwazurike had his best season as a Cyclone last year, recording 27 tackles, eight tackles for a loss and three sacks. The tackles for a loss and sacks were both career highs.

If he can continue to put constant pressure on the quarterback, rushing from the other side of the line, it’ll keep offenses from overloading Mcdonald’s side.