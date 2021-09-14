Defense standing tall for the Cyclones

“I hope he was running with more purpose,” Campbell said. “What a critical error in the game. When you’re an A player, you need to play A football. There has to be a sense of urgency to play that way. Breece is also a byproduct of the fact that the other 10 players have to do their job.

“But taking care of the football is singular. That’s your responsibility. From that standpoint, he’s disappointed. Nobody wants to make mistakes. Breece is a perfectionist and he knows what he wants to be and become. But I saw a sense of urgency and a demeanor about him in terms of how he responded to the fumble. Hopefully that same sense of urgency continues, not only for him, but for our entire football team.”

Injury report

Receiver Sean Shaw hasn’t played in a game yet this season and linebacker O’Rien Vance missed the Iowa game.

Shaw went through pre-game warmups but didn’t participate while Vance was in street clothes.

“I would tell you that Sean probably has gone from doubtful to day-to-day right now,” Campbell said. “I’m probably highly optimistic that there’s a chance he plays in the football game and I think we feel the same way right now about O’Rien Vance.

“I think that was one of the bright spots on Sunday. Our injury report of where we’re at and where we’re going into this part of the game was a lot better than I thought we would be at this point of the season, so I think that’s a huge positive.”

