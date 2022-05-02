Cyclones QB Purdy gets name called as last pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft – the nickname given to final player picked in the NFL’s annual draft – was anything but irrelevant during his college career.

Record-setting Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy was the 262nd and final player chosen in this year’s draft, taken by San Francisco with the 41st selection of the seventh round of the three-day draft in Las Vegas.

Purdy joined an Iowa underclassmen, two Iowa State teammates and two players from Illinois to be taken in the final rounds of the draft.

Hawkeye defensive back Dane Belton and two Cyclones, defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike and tight end Charlie Kolar, were among fourth-round selections.

The Fighting Illini had a pair of players selected in the sixth round, offensive tackle Vederian Lowe and center Doug Kramer.

When the New York Giants selected Belton with the ninth pick of the fourth round, he became the 17th Hawkeye defensive back to be chosen in the draft from the first 23 years coach Kirk Ferentz has led the Iowa program.

The first Hawkeye selected by the Giants since New York chose Tyler Sash in the sixth round of the 2011 draft, Belton was the 114th pick in this year’s draft.

He played both safety and the hybrid cash position during his three seasons with the Hawkeyes and his versatility provided the 6-foot-1, 205-puond Tampa, Fla., native with a draft opportunity after earning first-team all-Big Ten honors last season with Iowa.

“The big thing for me was to be able to show my versatility in college. That put me in a good position with certain teams that require a lot out of their safeties like the Giants,’’ Belton told Giants.com. “Being able to make calls on certain things, control the rotation, show them that I understand football, when I met with them that was all important.’’

Belton finished his junior season with 46 tackles, five interceptions and seven pass break ups. He fills an area of need for the Giants in his proven ability to defend tight ends.

“The Giants are getting a person who is dedicated, who loves this game and will do anything I can to help get a win and contribute,’’ Belton said. “I can’t wait to get up there and get to work.’’

His selection, combined with the Ravens’ pick of center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round, gave Iowa multiple draft selections for the sixth straight year.

Purdy, a three-time all-Big 12 selection who owns 32 school records, is the first ISU quarterback to be taken in the NFL draft since Seneca Wallace in 2003.

He passed for 12,170 yards and compiled 13,347 yards while passing for 81 touchdowns and rushing for 19 more during his career at Iowa State.

“Brock is a leader and his impact on building the culture we have here is immeasurable,’’ Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “He’s made the Iowa State football program, the university and our community a better place by his daily actions.’’

Uwazurike, the first ISU defensive lineman drafted since Ahtyba Rubin in 2008, was chosen by the Denver Broncos two spots after Belton was drafted.

The 116th overall pick spent six seasons at Iowa State and started 46 of the 60 games he played, earning all-Big 12 honors last fall while collecting 42 tackles and finishing second on the team with 12 tackles for a loss and nine sacks.

“He was incredibly flexible on the football field and had great success regardless of where we lined him up,’’ Campbell said. “His willingness to learn and adapt have really allowed him to impact Iowa State in a tremendous way.’’

Kolar will join Iowa’s Linderbaum in camp with the Ravens, taken by Baltimore with the 23rd pick of the fourth round.

The three-time first-team all-Big 12 and all-American tight end was a two-time Mackey Award finalist on the field and off the field, he was the recipient of the William V. Campbell Trophy as the top scholar-athlete in college football.

Kolar led all Big 12 tight ends last fall with 62 receptions, 756 receiving yards and six touchdowns, breaking his own school records by tight ends in catches and receiving yards.

Campbell called the Norman, Okla., native “one of the best competitors I have ever been around,’’ adding, “He takes great pride in everything he does and that has set him up to be successful both on and off the field.’’

Lowe joined Illinois safety Kerby Joseph, a third-round pick of the Lions on Friday night, when the Vikings selected him in the sixth round on Saturday.

A second-team all-Big Ten selection at left tackle last season, the 6-foot-6, 320-pound lineman started the first of his program-record 52 games against Iowa in 2018.

The Rockford, Ill., native was the 184th overall pick in this year’s draft after anchoring the Fighting Illini line last season.

Kramer, who grew up in Hinsdale, Ill., in suburban Chicago, was taken by his hometown Bears with the 29th selection in the sixth round and the 207th pick overall.

The 6-2, 299-pound center spent six seasons at Illinois and after redshirting in 2016, he started 48 games for the Fighting Illini over the past five seasons.

Kramer earned second-team all-Big Ten honors last season after being an honorable mention choice in 2021.

