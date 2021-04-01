Cyclones linebacker group could become the rock of defense

AMES — Iowa State has three all-conference linebackers returning in 2021.

Mike Rose is the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the year, Jake Hummel was an honorable mention for the Big 12 All Defensive team and O’Rien Vance was an honorable mention for the Big 12 All Defensive team in 2019.

When Hummel elected to return for a second senior season, it ensured the Cyclones’ already established linebacker group would be the rock of the defense.

Even with all of the returning experience and talent, linebackers coach Tyson Veidt believes the group has plenty of room to grow.

Rose led the team with 96 tackles and five interceptions — the five interceptions was also the most among all linebackers in the nation, last season. He also had 10.5 tackles for a loss, six hurries and two pass breakups.

The only noticeable hole in the year he had was converting those hurries to sacks. Rose only had 1.5 last season. Veidt wants that number to go up.

“We feel like Mike has a lot of room to grow in the pass-rush game and that’s been a point of emphasis for us as we begin spring,” Veidt said.

Rose is in lock-step with his coach. The All-American knows he has room to grow.