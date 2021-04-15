Cyclones' Johnson now a leader; needs a running mate

“He helps me out a ton.”

Right now, outside of Johnson, Caponi feels comfortable with four other guys.

Those four are the aforementioned Tampa and Antoine, who are both sophomores now after burning redshirts last season as well as Young and Kyle.

Young and Kyle traded starts last season at the corner position opposite Johnson. Caponi wants to see more consistency from that duo.

“It’ll take consistency and production,” Caponi said of who will earn the starting spot come fall. “I thought one guy was on one game and another was on another game. We went with the hot hand, whoever was playing better at the time.

“I feel like we have five really good corners who can all play, and I don’t like playing guys 80-90 snaps a game, so whether it’s Tayvonn or Datrone, we just need one.”

Young, a senior, is finally getting his first, true off season. After his freshman and sophomore seasons, he was dealing with shoulder injuries and was limited during the off season. And last off season was essentially canceled.

Caponi has noticed how beneficial an actual off season has been for Young.