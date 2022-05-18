Cyclones ink a trifecta of football transfers

AMES — Iowa State’s athletics department announced Wednesday the signing of three transfer football players.

The headliner is redshirt senior Dimitri Stanley, who caught 70 passes for 830 yards and four touchdowns for Colorado in his career.

The Cyclones also signed junior college transfer defensive backs Blake Thompson and Treyveon McGee.

Thompson recorded 43 tackles and three pass breakups last season for Blinn (Texas) College. McGee — who stands 6-4 and is a former receiver — had nine tackles and one pass breakup last season for Independence (Kan.) Community College.

Stanley has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Thompson and McGee have three.

