Cyclones finding it tough to replace Nwangwu

AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell credited Kene Nwangwu with two wins thanks to his kick returning ability.

Nwangwu had an 85-yard kick return against Oklahoma that sparked Iowa State to 14-unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

“If you ask me, that’s the play of the game,” Campbell said after the Oklahoma game. “If that doesn’t happen, I don’t know what the outcome is. I think literally, that play was the difference in the football game. That was a huge momentum swing for us.”

Against Baylor, Nwangwu had a 67-yard kick return that spurred Iowa State to 28-unanswered points.

“For Kene, how many times have I said this now? Three, right?” Campbell said, referring to Nwangwu’s 48-yard run against TCU as the third time. “That kickoff return was really the momentum changer in the game. Kene’s had that with a run, a kick return and then now he did it again with an elite kick return.”

Nwangwu was drafted in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, in large part because of his return ability.

Campbell has been tasked with trying to find someone to take over the position Nwangwu held for four years.