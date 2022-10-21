Contrasting styles at the peak of Ohio State, Iowa matchup in Columbus

IOWA CITY – An Iowa defense that prides itself on not giving an inch is preparing to face an Ohio State offense that prefers to take a mile whenever possible.

The contrast in approach taken by the teams that meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ohio Stadium couldn’t be more apparent.

The Hawkeyes are built to deny explosive plays.

It’s at the core of what defensive coordinator Phil Parker believes in and is among the reasons Iowa ranks third nationally in allowing 9.6 points per game and joins Illinois as the only Big Ten defenses giving up fewer than four yards per play.

The second-ranked Buckeyes are built to score.

Ohio State leads the country in scoring, averaging 48.8 points per game and is second nationally with its average of 543.7 yards per game, playing a wide-open offensive style preferred by coach Ryan Day.

The Buckeyes are the only team in college football to average at least 300 passing yards and 200 rushing yards per game, a blend that has a familiar look to Hawkeye safety Kaevon Merriweather.

“I think it’s the same thing as Michigan,’’ Merriweather said. “When you have an all-around solid offense you can’t really just focus on lock in on one part. You have to be locked in on everything.’’

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz sees that as the Hawkeyes’ biggest challenge.

“Every play you’ve got to be on top of your game or it can be sudden death real fast for you,’’ Ferentz said.

The Hawkeyes have avoided that fate for the most part this season by limiting the number of explosive plays they have allowed.

Through six games, Iowa has allowed three runs and nine pass plays of more than 20 yards.

By comparison, Ohio State has accumulated 20 or more yards on 44 plays during its 6-0 start and 24 of those plays have gone for more than 30 yards.

The Hawkeyes have allowed 30 or more yards just three times – the fewest of any team in the country – on its way to a 3-3 record.

“We need to be who we are,’’ Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins said. “Coach Parker has a good plan and we need to execute it.’’

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Tuesday the consistency in Iowa’s defense is no accident.

“They’re very good at what they do,’’ Day said. “Just the minute you think they’re not going to change it up, they do, and they’re very well coached. There’s a reason why they’re ranked so high year in and year out as one of the better defenses in the country.’’

Ferentz expects the Hawkeyes to be challenged by an offense that can “score points in a hurry’’ with 6-foot-3 sophomore C.J. Stroud at the controls of the offense.

“Stroud looks like he’s 28 years old back there,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s a really good football player, just total control. Really talented. It’s going to be another challenge.’’

The biggest part of that from Ferentz’s perspective has been simulating Ohio State’s skill players in practice this week.

Over time, Ferentz said Iowa has used running backs or defensive backs who played quarterback in high school to replicate the type of athleticism and skill Stroud brings to the field.

He said finding scout team players to match the skill sets that players like receivers Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. or running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams bring to the field is even more problematic.

“A lot comes back to awareness and just trying to play smart technique and keep the ball in front of you,’’ Ferentz said. “As far as duplicating that on the practice field that’s hard to do because they’ve got a lot of really good athletes at every position.’’

Those athletes understand the objective of an offense with roots that Day traces to his own collegiate playing career at New Hampshire, where Chip Kelly was among his assistant coaches.

Spread offenses designed to spread the field and put stress on opposing defenses were just coming into vogue at the time.

“Things have changed a lot since, but then the defenders weren’t fast enough or weren’t in good enough shape to defend the entire field over four quarters,’’ Day said. “Now, the idea is still to play fast and stress the defense as much as you can.’’

Ferentz said the Buckeyes accomplish that objective.

“If you listen to our defensive guys, the thing that impresses them is that it is tough to knock them off the track,’’ Ferentz said.

The approach, Merriweather said, won’t change.

“We’re definitely going to have our hands full,’’ Merriweather said. “We know they’re going to pass the ball and we know they’re going to try and get (their receivers) the ball. We’ve got to make sure we’re where we need to be and eliminate the big plays they want to make.’’