COLLEGE FOOTBALL | IOWA STATE

College football: Southeast Polk star Sama highlights Cyclones recruiting class

  Updated
091022-qc-spt-iowa-isu fball-31.jpg

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

AMES — Southeast Polk star running back Abu Sama sat back and took note.

He’d just set a pair of all-classes state championship game records by rushing for 372 yards and six touchdowns last month in the Rams’ 49-14 Class 5A title game win over West Des Moines Valley. Many congratulatory texts arrived soon after. And one clearly stood out.

“Breece Hall,” Sama, one of the headliners for Iowa State on Wednesday’s National Signing Day, said in reference to the record-setting Cyclone tailback and current New York Jet. “That was big for me.”

Getting Sama to commit and sign to the Cyclones’ Class of 2023 was similarly sized for ISU head coach Matt Campbell. The 5-11, 185-pound 2022 U.S. Army Bowl participant became one of a handful of highly-touted Central Iowans to sign Wednesday with the Cyclones, including Ankeny quarterback J.J. Kohl; his teammate, safety Jamison Patton; Urbandale wide receiver Kai Black; edge rusher David Caulker of Des Moines North, and athlete/tight end Carson Rhodes of Nevada.

Kohl — who stands 6-7 tall — is a consensus four-star recruit and considered a top-10 quarterback in the class by ESPN and Rivals.

“For us, from day one, I feel like we’ve had to earn the trust of this state and certainly the great high school football coaches of this state,” Campbell said. “But, man, we want to do a great job continuing to start our recruiting journey right here at home and obviously you not only talk about players, then you talk about, who is J.J. Kohl? What’s he done and what’s he about? Who is Jamison Patton? Who is this young man? What does he stand for? What is he about? Kai Black, Carson Rhodes — again, It’s not just the players, it’s look what they’ve done in their own programs. Look at the the leadership and adversity they’ve already overcome to get where they’re at.”

Sama, who also owns the Iowa high school record in the long jump with a top mark of 24 feet, 10 inches, is eager to showcase his versatility on the football field, regardless of where he ends up position-wise.

“They’ve got good running backs over there,” Sama said. “I’ll probably have to be on special teams and they talk about if you want to play, if you want to start, be on special teams if you want to get on the field.”

That’s the route many former ISU stars took to earn early playing time and Sama said his brother, Amara, a former Cyclone sprinter, trained him to be a strong, skilled and patient athlete from a young age.

“Mostly just explosive stuff, like the hang clean, deadlift, just stuff to help me on the football field and in track,” said Sama, who will try to better his Iowa record in the long jump in the 2023 state track and field meet before joining the Cyclones.

Sama’s made a name for himself in both pursuits. Even Hall noticed that. Now Sama aims to level up, setting his sights on loftier heights.

“It helped me a lot just knowing that he’s watching me as well, a little bit,” Sama said. “Giving me a little bit more confidence. I’m grateful for him and everything he’s done. Now i”m just going to try to follow in his footsteps and do something for Iowa State.”

Recruiting class

Incoming Scholarship Student-Athletes

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown (School)

Brendan Black OL 6-4 310 Fr. Yulee, Fla. (The Bolles School)

A top-100 interior offensive lineman by ESPN and On3; three-star by all major recruiting outlets.

Kai Black* WR 6-3 215 Fr. Urbandale, Iowa (Urbandale HS)

Three-star receiver; top WR in Iowa by 247Sports Composite; two-time Class 5A all-state.

Benjamin Brahmer TE 6-6 215 Fr. Pierce, Neb. (Pierce HS)

Listed as No. 3 player in Nebraska and the No. 22 TE nationally by Rivals; had 11 receptions for 249 yards in state championship game.

Trevor Buhr OL 6-4 260 Fr. Washington, Mo. (Washington HS)

Three-star OL prospect and top-100 OL by ESPN and On3; MOFBCA 5A First Team All-State.

David Caulker DE 6-4 250 Fr. Des Moines, Iowa (Des Moines North HS)

Top-100 edge rusher, three-star prospect and the No. 6 player in Iowa by 247Sports Composite; had 34 tackles, 23 for a loss, as senior.

Anthony Cunningham* DE 6-4 270 Fr. Belleville, Ill. (Belleville East HS)

Three-star defensive lineman and No. 33 player in Illinois by 247Sports Composite; 2022 Post-Dispatch Top 30 player in St. Louis.

Norris Davis Jr. S 6-2 180 Fr. Tampa, Fla. (Tampa Bay Tech HS)

Ranked as the No. 58 safety in the nation by ESPN; 2022 All-Western Conference selection; helped team go 23-4 final two seasons.

Kooper Ebel LB 6-3 215 Fr. Hartley, Iowa (Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn HS)

Three-star recruit; Des Moines Register All-Iowa Elite Team member; two-time IPSWAA All-State.

Carson Hansen RB 6-1 200 Fr. Lakeville, Minn. (Lakeville South HS)

Minnesota AP Player of the Year; Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year; 4,555 rushing yards and 57 rushing touchdowns in his career.

Zaimir Hawk DL 6-2 295 Fr. Hillside, N.J. (Hillside HS)

2022 Patriot Silver First Team selection; Rivals two-star recruit; team went 9-2 and advanced to state quarterfinals.

Ta'Shawn James S 6-2 185 Fr. Oklahoma City, Okla. (Carl Albert HS)

Three-star safety by all major recruiting outlets; top-100 safety by ESPN; 2022 Oklahoman Super 30 selection.

JJ Jean-Louis* LB 6-2 220 Fr. Centerville, Ohio (Centerville HS)

Three-star linebacker; No. 32 ranked recruit in Ohio; OHSAA Division I First Team All-State.

JJ Kohl* QB 6-7 235 Fr. Ankeny, Iowa (Ankeny HS)

Consensus four-star recruit; ranked as a top-10 QB by ESPN (8) and Rivals (9); 2023 Under Armour All-American game participant.

Beni Ngoyi* WR 6-4 195 Fr. Lincoln, Neb. (Lincoln HS)

Three-star wide receiver; No. 7 player in Nebraska; top-125 wide receiver by 247Sports composite.

Michael Parkes WR 6-1 185 Fr. Palm Bay, Fla. (Bayside HS)

Four-star wide receiver and No. 35 at the position by ESPN; 2022 Brevard County South All-Star.

Jamison Patton S 6-2 195 Fr. Des Moines, Iowa (Ankeny HS)

Three-star by all major recruiting outlets; tabbed as the No. 45 athlete nationally; Des Moines Register All-Iowa Elite Team

Carson Rhodes ATH 6-7 245 Fr. Nevada, Iowa (Nevada HS)

Missed senior season due to injury; three-star tight end; 2021 IPSWA Third-Team All-State.

Jack Sadowsky* LB 6-2 232 Fr. Batavia, Ill. (Batavia HS)

Three-star linebacker and No. 28 player in Illinois by 247Sports Composite; Two-time all-conference selection.

Abu Sama III RB 5-11 185 Fr. Des Moines, Iowa (Southeast Polk HS)

Three-star athlete; DMR Player of the Year; 2022 US Army Bowl participant; 372 rushing yards and six TDs in state title game.

Samuel Samé* DE 6-5 210 Fr. Wichita, Kan. (Derby HS)

Four-star recruit and No. 24 edge rusher by On3; named to 247Sports Class of 2023 Biggest Freaks List.

Cam Smith* S 5-11 200 Fr. Austintown, Ohio (Fitch HS)

Three-star athlete and No. 35 player in Ohio by 247Sports Composite; 2022 All-American Conference Co-Defensive Player of Year.

Signed Financial Aid Agreement To Attend ISU As A Transfer

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown (School)

Arlen Harris Jr.* RB 5-11 195 RFr. Wentzville, Mo. (Lutheran St. Charles HS/Stanford)

Former four-star recruit; redshirted last season at Stanford after playing in one game.

Zach Lovett* LB 6-2 230 RSo. Melbourne, Fla. (Rockledge HS/Missouri)

Former three-star recruit; played largely on special teams at Missouri.

*Mid-Year Enrollee

Signed Letter Of Admission To Attend ISU As A Preferred Walk-On

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown (School)

Wyatt Archer S 5-10 180 Fr. Omaha, Neb. (Skutt Catholic HS)

2022 All-Nebraska Football Team selection; helped team reach state quarterfinals.

Rylan Barnes LB 6-3 200 Fr. Britt, Iowa (West Hancock HS)

2022 IPSWA Class A First-Team All-State; District Defensive Player of the Year; 80.5 tackles, 14 TFL, 3 FR, 2 INT as a senior.

Vince Benetti ATH 6-5 220 Fr. Adel, Iowa (ADM HS)

2022 IPSWA Class 3A First-Team All-State; 80.5 tackles, including 25.5 for a loss and 12 sacks.

Tucker Clark ATH 6-6 225 Fr. Center Point, Iowa (Center Point-Urbana HS)

Had 20 receptions for 220 yards and two touchdowns as a senior; 34.5 tackles, including seven for a loss and three sacks.

Kade Gilbertson LB 6-1 205 Fr. Rosemount, Minn. (Rosemount HS)

2022 Minnesota AP All-State pick; Metro South Defensive Player of the Year; Minnesota Mr. Football Finalist.

Aidan Gilmore OL 6-5 275 Fr. Dallas, Texas (Parish Episcopal HS)

2022 All-District selection; led offensive line that rushed for 147.6 yards per game and 27 rushing touchdowns.

Jacob Lyftogt LS 5-11 216 Fr. Waunakee, Wis. (Waunakee HS)

51st-ranked long snapper in the nation according to Kohl's rankings.

Ryan Millmore P 6-3 235 Fr. Normal, Ill. (Normal HS)

2022 All-Matson selection; No. 32 punter nationally according to Kohl's rankings.

AJ Petersen ATH 6-1 210 Fr. Long Grove, Iowa (North Scott HS)

Cyclone legacy; 2022 IPSWA Class 4A First-Team All-State; 45.5 tackles, including 11 for a loss.

Dillon Ranck WR 6-3 185 Fr. Norwalk, Iowa (Norwalk HS)

2022 IPSWA Class 4A First-Team All-State; 54 receptions for 903 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Nick Reinicke LB 6-4 220 Fr. Midlothian, Iowa (Dike-New Hartford HS)

2022 IPSWA Class 1A First-Team All-State; 106 tackles, 13 for a loss and two sacks.

Jonathan Vande Walle WR 6-0 170 Fr. Sun Prairie, Wis. (Sun Prairie East HS)

2022 WFCA First-Team All-State; Career: 75 receptions, 1,354 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Tripp Walsh TE 6-5 215 Fr. Arrowhead, Wis. (Arrowhead HS)

2022 Classic 8 First-Team All-Conference; 25 receptions, 443 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior.

