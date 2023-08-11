IOWA CITY -- Just. 24 hours removed from four current and former Iowa football personnel being charged for gambling crimes, head coach Kirk Ferentz took to the podium tot address the first eight days of practice.

In a 30-minute press conference, Ferentz addressed everything from the wagering probe, the current state of the team, updates on how fall camp has started and even the state of college athletics.

Here are three takeaways from media day.

1. Updates on the ongoing gambling investigation: Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz opened up the press conference with comments on the gambling investigation, saying there was not much he could comment on. He did say Iowa was continuing to cooperate with the investigations with both the NCAA and the DCI.

“Our biggest thing right now is focusing on the season, and we will handle each case on an individual basis,” Ferentz said.

So far, over a dozen athletes and personnel between Iowa and Iowa State have been charged in the ongoing investigation, including four from the Hawkeye football program.

He said it has been “interesting” to see how it has unfolded this far and that those were the only two programs involved thus far.

“It’s curious to me that of the 49 states that have universities that play football that I am aware of (being investigated),” Ferentz said. “It’s more interesting that it’s the two colleges in our state. It’s interesting how that came about. Not to excuse anyone involved.”

He said that the players that are being investigated are not practicing right now, including defensive lineman Noah Shannon that publicly admitted to wagering on non-Iowa events.

“There are a lot of things that I don’t know about right now and we will deal with what we do know when it is presented to us coaches,” Ferentz said. “I’m more concerned about the NCAA rules and where they fit in terms of eligibility. Obviously, if charges are pressed and convicted, we will deal with that. It’s a wait-and-see thing.”

Ferentz compared the ongoing gambling issue to the difficulties the NCAA dealt with when states began to legalize recreational marijuana. With players in question now over betting on games in states where sports gambling is legal, he thinks it's time to reassess the current NCAA policies.

“I think (the NCAA) has addressed this, but it is time to take another step,” he said. “I think they addressed it in April, but it is not aggressive enough based on the world. Everything has to start there.

“I think we need to ramp up our education, me personally too, to do a better job there. I would suggest modifications to the policy moving forward.”

2. Kinks worked out at quarterback: Ferentz joked when asked about the offense that projected starting quarterback Cade McNamara’s cadence needed work after numerous false starts in the first fall practice.

However, Ferentz said the offense managed to work out the kinks through the first few practices of fall camp.

“Once we got the kinks worked out it went a little better,” Ferentz said. “Quarterbacks do not play under center anymore. It has been a little bit of adjustment for me. We are in a new era of college football.”

Ferentz praised the early work of McNamara, who transferred from Michigan following the 2022 season, describing him as “outstanding.”

“[He is] just a really good leader, a good football player,” Ferentz said. “He has good vision, makes good decisions.”

Behind McNamara, Ferentz said Deacon Hill has emerged as the No. 2 quarterback as Joe Labas remains out with a soft tissue injury.

3. College football is entertainment following realignment: Ferentz also took a chance to discuss his feelings on the expanded Big Ten which added Oregon and Washington over the weekend in addition to the additions of USC and UCLA in 2022.

“Things have changed certainly,” Ferentz said. “I have never been a proponent of going out west in season—bowl games are fine. But we will adjust and figure out how to make it work.”

Despite his previous disdain for west coast trips during the regular season, Ferentz dispelled any concerns and instead highlighted the impact on other sports. According to Ferentz, the trips out west will have a larger impact on Big Ten sports outside of football teams, who he said are collectively behind the wheel of realignment.

“My thought a year ago was: It is not that big a deal in our sport,” Ferentz said. “We travel five times a year. Most of them are pretty easy trips so our guys do not miss much class time. An 11-o-clock game on the west coast is not ideal.”

When asked how the changes affect the image of college football, Ferentz said he sees the sport transformed completely.

“It is what it is,” Ferentz said. “That is pretty obvious. It has been obvious, but it really became obvious last July. Just call it what it is—it is entertainment.”

Though he noted he is glad to be a part of the entertainment landscape that is college football, he said his staff at Iowa will work hard to ensure the game still feels collegiate to his players.

“That is a goal,” Ferentz said. “I never want it to not feel collegiate for our players…I started worrying about that when the money goy bigger because people get a little bit more opinionated, a little bit less patient.”