Climbing even higher the goal for Iowa State in 2021

“But that’s just it,” Campbell continued. “Is your challenge the wins and the losses? It is for everybody else — the people writing about Iowa State and the fan base. That’s their challenge. But internally, it’s about reaching your full potential — whatever that is. If our guys can just worry about their process and reaching their full potential. If they can identify, individually and collectively, where they are and where they need to go, then I think we can navigate this challenge.”

Luckily for Campbell, Iowa State’s players and fellow coaches all seem up for the task.

Quarterback Brock Purdy said his five percent looks like mastery of the offense and its concepts.

“This is my third year in coach Manning’s offense and I understand why he calls plays and what he wants to get out of them,” Purdy said. “Those little things are my five percent. This whole off season, that’s what I’ve been focusing on. I want to be able to run the show and if I get a certain look, I want to be able to confidently check out of it.”

Running back Breece Hall already led the nation in rushing but he has a five percent, too.

Hall’s five percent is his vision, both in the run game and helping Purdy identify and pick up blitzes.