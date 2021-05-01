Campbell wants Hawkeyes to 'build it one day at a time'

They have also created opportunities.

With top returning receivers Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Nico Ragaini sidelined by minor injuries Saturday, sophomore Jackson Ritter and true freshmen Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce each made several impressive plays in the final scrimmage of the spring.

With senior Ivory Kelly-Martin on schedule for a preseason camp return following knee surgery, Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams have shown potential behind Goodson at running back.

Four of the eight players Iowa listed on its spring two-deep on defense did not participate Saturday and on offense, projected starters Cody Ince and Justin Britt were absent from the Hawkeyes’ front five.

“I think our biggest challenge right now is that we’ve still got to work with all of those guys once they are back and then we’re going to develop some depth,’’ Ferentz said. “We don’t have much depth on our team period. I’m sure there is an exception, but I’m not sure where that is.’’

Goodson, who said he has set a goal for the upcoming season of winning the Doak Walker Award, echoed Campbell in saying that Iowa players will need to commit themselves to greater consistency to build off their spring work.