Campbell has model of what successful player looks like at Iowa State

AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has found a model for the type of player and person it takes to be a successful Cyclone football player.

Or maybe more accurately, the players developed the model, and now Campbell is recruiting to it and emphasizing what that is to the young players already in the program.

“At Iowa State, you have to earn the right to be successful and learn what it takes to be successful here,” Campbell said. “When young players have that model in front of them, it’s really big. A coach talking about it only goes so far. But when the players are living it and modeling it, there’s an opportunity for it to be passed down to the young players.”

The model is comprised of three main elements.

No. 1, the player has to have the requisite skill set to play that position. That seems like a given at almost any place you go.

No. 2, the player has to love football. Again, seems like a given, but Campbell believes it takes a different kind of love to succeed at Iowa State, a place that has historically been the lesser of two programs in its own state and has historically been a middle-to-bottom tier Big 12 team.