AMES — Iowa State football head coach Matt Campbell remembers workouts following the 2021 season where walk-on linebacker Caleb Bacon kept winning drills.

Going into last season, Bacon kept winning and it led to a key role on special teams.

But in Saturday's win over Northern Iowa, the Lake Mills had his breakthrough game on defense, making five tackles. Two of those were sacks, the first of his career.

It was a different experience for Bacon. Lake Mills — a town of 6,500 — rarely draws more than a couple hundred to its Class A football games. On Saturday, especially after his first sack, Bacon heard the roar of 58,248 behind him.

"Being from small town, Iowa, you never got to play in front of a place like Jack Trice, in front of those fans," he said. "Being able to work as hard as I could every day, build my way up the depth chart, get some snaps and make the most of it, it was really surreal."

The journey was long for Bacon to get on the field for defensive snaps on Saturday.

He redshirted the 2021 season, learning behind All-American Mike Rose and Jake Hummel. He also said coach Tyson Veidt has been key in his development on both defense and special teams.

Bacon just continued to work the last two years until his time came on Saturday.

"It was tough obviously, and it is tough for everyone," Bacon said. "You just have to keep constantly working your way up and be the same person every day. Just know that if you keep putting forth the same effort, eventually it will pay off."

The hard work was noticed by Campbell. The eighth-year Cyclones coach remembered Bacon's work ethic going into the 2022 season. He was impressed too with how Bacon performed on special teams with starting player last year.

Campbell said it's the same trajectory Hummel and now-starting linebacker Gerry Vaughn took to earn their spot.

"I think the benefit is some of the people before him showed him a pathway of what it looks like to be successful," Campbell said. "The courage and commitment that he has had to own it and really just continue to grow forward from it.

"You hope that is what our football program is about and guys like Caleb are the glue that makes our football program its best when we have guys like him that are performing."

Bacon said he has been working hard too off the field to get ready to play more defensive snaps. Last week, he spent a lot of time watching Northern Iowa film to better understand the offense he was going to be facing.

"A lot of stuff that I have been working on recently is mentally preparing for games," Bacon said. "I was really getting into what formations we were seeing and how we were going to fit into them. Basically, knowing the play before it starts. From the mental side, I have grown a lot."

The linebacker group this season is a deep one too.

As many as nine Cyclones from that position saw action in the 30-9 win over the Panthers last week. Bacon saw a good chunk of snaps.

He said that it is a very competitive group, led by Veidt and Vaughn.

"We all just push each other in practice and all of us are very close," Bacon said. "We all watch each other's reps and give each other pointers. ... We are a very close-knit group."

Being from Iowa, Bacon knows all about what the Iowa-Iowa State rivalry is all about.

He grew up watching the games and knowing the importance of them. He has family that are on both sides of the rivalry too.

"Being an Iowa kid, this game was everything growing up," Bacon said. "You watch it every year. This game is going to be huge. Hopefully we can keep the Cy-Hawk in Ames."

While Bacon's attention is fully on preparing for Iowa's new-look offense this week, it will be hard to forget what Saturday meant for him. And it was a moment his family will not forget either.

"Probably that first sack, just the energy in Jack Trice," Bacon said. "I will never forget that moment for the rest of my life. It was really insane. But to finish it off with a W too. ... A lot of family and friends texted me after too. It was great."