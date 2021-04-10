Broomfield preaching fundamentals in first year as Iowa State safeties coach

The Cyclones had three freshmen safeties step into important roles last season in Isheem Young, Mason Chambers and Virdel Edwards with Young being in the most prominent.

Last season, Young showed why he was a four-star recruit as he was named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. He recorded 50 tackles and forced three fumbles in his freshman campaign. Broomfield is excited to help Young hone his craft using Eisworth as the example.

“He’s a very talented player,” Broomfield said of Young. “In terms of raw athleticism, some of the things he does are very impressive. He’s a physical player. What I’ve challenged him to do is take on a stronger leadership role. You want your better players to be your stronger leaders, so I want him to take on that role.

“For his game, I want him to get really good at the things that take no talent because he is really talented. I want him to develop in terms of communication, alignment, angles to the ball — things that anybody can do. That’s where I think he can make his biggest jump as a player.”

Essentially, Broomfield wants Young to develop into an Eisworth-type player, who was also a four-star recruit.