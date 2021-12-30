Little things made the difference for Iowa State

ORLANDO – The little things made a difference Wednesday for Iowa State in its 20-13 loss to Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl.

A 6-of-15 conversion rate on third down illustrated how things were just a little off at times for the Cyclones.

“You have to give a lot of credit to (Clemson) on defense,’’ ISU coach Matt Campbell said.

He felt his offense, despite moving Trevor Downing into the center spot and starting Tyler Miller at left tackle for the first time, was generally able to do what it wanted to do.

“Some of the precision and detail on that side of the ball was maybe a hair off when we needed it,’’ Campbell said. “I thought our young offensive line was great. … A lot of young guys we’re going to need to step up moving forward played well against a great defense.’’

Looking ahead: There was a hint of the future in Wednesday’s loss to Clemson for the Iowa State football program.

Jirehl Brock stepped into the running back spot held down by Breece Hall for the past three seasons and the sophomore from Quincy responded. He ran for a team-leading 42 yards on 14 carries and caught three passes for 21 yards.

Freshman Jaylin Noel was the Cyclones’ receiving leader, catching a team-leading four passes for 54 yards.

On defense, freshman Beau Freyler led Iowa State with 15 tackles.

“It was great to see those young guys step up,’’ Campbell said.

As expected: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney wasn’t comfortable even after the Tigers opened a 20-3 lead against Iowa State in the third quarter.

“We got exactly what we expected from Iowa State,’’ Swinney said. “That’s a really good football team and we knew they would be in it right up ‘til the end.’’

Swinney, who earned the 150th win of his coaching career with the win, called the pick six by Cheez-It Bowl most valuable player Mario Goodrich as the game changer.

It created a two-touchdown margin that proved to be enough for the Tigers to weather a comeback attempt by the Cyclones.

“Had to earn it,’’ Swinney said.

Rose opts out: Linebacker Mike Rose, a 49-game starter in his career at Iowa State, chose not start a 50th game for the Cyclones.

The Lombardi Trophy finalist and three-time all-Big 12 selection who earned all-American honors in 2020 opted out of the bowl game because of what Campbell said was lingering issues with a shoulder injury.

“I think Mike is trying to get back go full health and he’s not there yet,’’ Campbell said. “It was in his best interest to get himself back to full strength because he has some opportunities coming down the road.’’

Rose was second on the ISU team this season with 73 tackles and completed his career with 321 tackles and 41 tackles for a loss, the second-highest total in Cyclone history.

Rose joined Iowa State rushing leader Breece Hall in watching Wednesday’s game from the sideline in sweats for the final game of their college careers.

Sidelined: In addition to playing with Hall and Rose, the Cyclones were without two additional starters.

Center Colin Newell and cornerback Datrone Young also missed the Cheez-It Bowl match-up.

Clemson also played without three starters. Center Mason Trotter, receiver E.J. Williams and free safety Nolan Turner were not in uniform.

Still streaking: With a reception for a six-yard gain in the first quarter, Charlie Kolar grabbed a pass in each of the final 36 games of his college career.

The streak is the second-longest in Iowa State history, topped only by Allen Lazard’s string of 48 straight games with a reception.

Kolar went on to catch ISU’s lone touchdown of the game on a six-yard pass play with 9 minutes, 42 seconds remaining in the game.

“It felt good to get him one last touchdown,’’ quarterback Brock Purdy said. “We’ve been through a lot together. This didn’t end how we wanted, but it was good to find him in the end zone again.’’

