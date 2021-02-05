Big 10 football schedule gets reshuffled

A desired return to a Black Friday match-up with Nebraska for Iowa and a continued expectation for Illinois to kick off the season in Ireland are part of a revised Big Ten 2021 football schedule.
The Big Ten released a remade schedule for the fall season Friday and it includes a multitude of changes, including several made to prevent teams from playing each other at the same site in three consecutive seasons following revisions made for 2020 and a 2022 schedule already announced.
That has led to a lot of shuffling to the previously-announced 2021 schedule, moves that impact match-ups on six weekends for Iowa.
Most notably, the Hawkeyes are now scheduled to conclude their 12-game regular season at Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 26, extending Iowa’s ongoing series of games against the Cornhuskers on the day after Thanksgiving.
Changes made to the 2020 schedule because of the COVID-19 situation allowed Iowa to meet Nebraska for a 10th straight year on Black Friday and the revised schedule changes the date for the Hawkeyes’ previously-scheduled finale at Wisconsin and inserts the Cornhuskers into the final spot on the schedule.
The Badgers will now conclude their schedule with their other longstanding rival, Minnesota, on Saturday, Nov. 27.
The Iowa-Nebraska game was already scheduled to return to Black Friday in 2022 in previously-announced Big Ten schedules.
Iowa will continue to open its season on the weekend of Sept. 2-4 with a home game against Indiana.
The match-up is one of five opening games across the Big Ten that will include conference competition.
Illinois continues to be scheduled to open the Bret Bielema era with an Aug. 28 game against Nebraska in Dublin, Neb.
The Hawkeye-Hoosiers match-up is joined on the Labor Day weekend schedule by Ohio State-Minnesota, Penn State-Wisconsin and Northwestern-Michigan State games.
Iowa’s non-conference games at Iowa State on Sept. 11 and at Kinnick Stadium against Kent State on Sept. 18 and Colorado State on Sept. 25 remain unchanged.
There are changes for the following five weeks, with Iowa now scheduled to play at Maryland on Oct. 2 before hosting Penn State on Oct. 9 and Purdue on Oct. 16. A bye week shifts to Oct. 23, followed by games at Wisconsin on Oct. 30 and at Northwestern on Nov. 6.
Home games against Minnesota on Nov. 13 and Illinois on Nov. 20 remain as previously scheduled.
Here is Iowa’s updated 2021 schedule:
• Sept. 4 vs. Indiana
• Sept. 11 at Iowa State
• Sept. 18 vs. Kent State