Big 10 football schedule gets reshuffled

A desired return to a Black Friday match-up with Nebraska for Iowa and a continued expectation for Illinois to kick off the season in Ireland are part of a revised Big Ten 2021 football schedule.

The Big Ten released a remade schedule for the fall season Friday and it includes a multitude of changes, including several made to prevent teams from playing each other at the same site in three consecutive seasons following revisions made for 2020 and a 2022 schedule already announced.

That has led to a lot of shuffling to the previously-announced 2021 schedule, moves that impact match-ups on six weekends for Iowa.

Most notably, the Hawkeyes are now scheduled to conclude their 12-game regular season at Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 26, extending Iowa’s ongoing series of games against the Cornhuskers on the day after Thanksgiving.

Changes made to the 2020 schedule because of the COVID-19 situation allowed Iowa to meet Nebraska for a 10th straight year on Black Friday and the revised schedule changes the date for the Hawkeyes’ previously-scheduled finale at Wisconsin and inserts the Cornhuskers into the final spot on the schedule.

The Badgers will now conclude their schedule with their other longstanding rival, Minnesota, on Saturday, Nov. 27.