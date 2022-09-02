Benson getting reacquainted with Jackrabbits players, coaching staff

IOWA CITY – Seth Benson knows what the Iowa football team is getting into in Saturday’s season opener.

The senior linebacker understands what South Dakota State is all about.

Benson initially committed to sign with the Jackrabbits as he was named as the South Dakota Gatorade player of the year in 2017 after leading Sioux Falls Washington to a third state high school championship during his prep career.

It seemed like the natural thing to do.

His father, Chuck, and his older brother, Austin, both played football for South Dakota State.

His mother, JoElle, was a women’s basketball player for the Jackrabbits and his sister, Ellie, played volleyball there.

“I spent a lot of time around that program. It was where I planned to be,’’ Benson said.

A late visit to Iowa and a subsequent scholarship offer altered those plans.

“It was a tough thing to do, but ultimately I didn’t want to look back and say, ‘What if?’” Benson said.

There has been no looking back since.

Benson saw action in three games as a true freshman in 2018, played 13 games as a redshirt freshman in 2019 and made the first of 21 career starts in a 2020 game against Northwestern.

He enters his senior season as part of a veteran group of linebackers, joining Jack Campbell and Jestin Jacobs in one of the strongest position groups on the Hawkeye roster.

Benson recorded 105 tackles last season, including 5.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks, and recorded the first interception of his career.

His work has caught the attention of South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier, who earlier this week said he appreciates what Benson has accomplished at Iowa.

“It doesn’t matter if we lose a guy to the University of South Dakota or the University of Iowa, I try to look those guys up, make it a point to look them up at the end of the game and just see how they are doing and congratulate them on their successes,’’ Stiegelmeier said.

“In a goofy way, I think our whole staff is really proud of what Seth’s accomplished. He had committed to us and then he got this opportunity. His dad played here, his mom was an athlete here. We said, ‘Go for it.’ Not that he needed us to say that, but I think what he’s done is really special. We’re proud of him.’’

Benson insists he is preparing for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Kinnick Stadium no differently than he would for any other opponent.

“It’s the next game we play and I can’t look at it any other way,’’ Benson said. “It just happens to be against a team from my home state. I just need to be ready.’’

As much as anyone on the Iowa roster, Benson understands why that is the case.

“When you look at the Missouri Valley and that conference is full of some of the most competitive teams in FCS football. There are a lot of good players in that conference,’’ Benson said. “They’re going to come in here seeing this as a great opportunity. We need to be at our best, too.’’

At some point Saturday, Benson will likely find himself lining up across the field from a former high school teammate.

Zach Heins, a senior tight end for the Jackrabbits and a third-team preseason all-American, earned first-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors during the unique spring season in 2021. The 6-foot-7 260-pound senior scored touchdowns on six of his 24 receptions last fall.

Benson said the pair haven’t talked much about the game.

“We went golfing when I was home in May and we talked a little about it then, but haven’t talked much since,’’ Benson said.

He said a couple of his high school coaches have texted this week, wishing him well as the new season begins, but that has been the extent of Benson’s interaction with others about this week’s match-up.

Benson does expect to have a few more family members and friends to be in attendance and his hope is that they get an opportunity to watch him put together a productive start to the season.

Coach Kirk Ferentz expects that, calling him the perfect complement to Campbell and Jenkins.

“Seth doesn’t have the physical attributes or measurable that those two do, but he’s played a lot of winning football for us. He’s so invested, a strong leader,’’ Ferentz said.

“I think that’s one of the beautiful things about sports and football. Not everybody is going to be a first-round draft pick, but you can still play good football and play winning football and Seth has done that. He’s ultra-respected by everybody on our team.’’

Benson has earned that with his work ethic, transitioning from the outside linebacker position to middle linebacker to his current home at the weakside position which allows him to blend his push rush abilities with skills in defending the run.

He expects to have to use both this week against the Jackrabbits.

“We have to understand that they’re going to disguise some things to get guys open. Like always, we’ll need to be good in our fits and our keys,’’ Benson said.

“We have to be ready, because I know they will be."