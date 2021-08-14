Bailing hay sends Hawkeye lineman Schott to the sidelines

Until then, he will do everything he can to prepare teammates to compete.

Schott remains a regular at practice, doing what he can from the sidelines to help teammates compete for starting roles and playing time on one of the younger segments of the Hawkeye team.

Ferentz said beyond Linderbaum, it is much too early to determine who will fill starting assignments and who will end up as reserves on the Hawkeye offensive line.

Justin Britt is getting first-team reps at the right guard position Schott had been playing.

“I hope he goes in and plays great,’’ Schott said. “I want him to and I expect to have to battle to get my spot back.’’

Ferentz said the early-camp situation is a reminder for the entire team about how they need to be ready to step up as needed.

“I tell our team all the time that this could happen at any time,’’ Ferentz said. “It could be a Friday before a game. You just never know, so people have to be ready.’’

Schott’s situation adds to the number of questions on Iowa’s offensive line the Hawkeyes will work to resolve during fall camp as it works toward a Sept. 4 season opener against Indiana at Kinnick Stadium.