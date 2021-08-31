Allen sees Hawkeyes as formidable, physical in all three facets

Ranked one spot ahead of Iowa in the preseason Associated Press poll at 17, Allen said Indiana will need to beat Iowa at its own game if it hopes to be in a position to win this week at a place the Hoosiers last won in 2007.

“We will need to execute at a high level,’’ Allen said. “We have such a great level of respect for them and what they’ve been able to do over the years.’’

Indiana expects to regain the services of starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in its season opener.

The 6-foot-3 junior has started the first six games the Hoosiers have played in each of the last two seasons, leading Indiana to a 10-2 record in those starts, but he missed the final weeks of the Hoosiers’ 6-2 2020 season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right leg during a game against Maryland.

It marked the second ACL tear Pennix had dealt with in as many seasons, but he is ready to start this week against Iowa.

Allen said he has been “encouraged’’ by the progress has made during fall camp.

“He has done the extra work with the training staff, the medical staff and strength staff, to put himself in a good position,’’ Allen said. “He’s 100 percent ready and will be our starter.’’