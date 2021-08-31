Allen sees Hawkeyes as formidable, physical in all three facets

When Indiana football coach Tom Allen watches tape of Iowa, he sees what he expected to see.
That’s what concerns the Hoosiers’ fifth-year coach as his team prepares for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. season opener at Kinnick Stadium.
“The names and the numbers, they change, but the way they play does not,’’ Allen said Monday at his weekly news conference.
In opposite divisions of the Big Ten, Iowa and Indiana have met rarely in recent years.
The Hoosiers will be visiting Iowa for the first time since 2014 this weekend and an Allen-led Indiana team has played the Hawkeyes just once, falling 42-16 in 2018 on a day when tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant combined for 209 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
From a philosophical standpoint, Allen doesn’t expect many differences from this Iowa team.
“In all three phases, offense, defense, special teams, they are impressive and you have to physically beat them in the fundamentals of the game if you hope to win,’’ Allen said.
“That’s how you have long-term success. There is a toughness to the way they play. Well coached, very disciplined, they don’t make a lot of mistakes, there are a lot of things that add to the reasons why they’re good every year.’’
Ranked one spot ahead of Iowa in the preseason Associated Press poll at 17, Allen said Indiana will need to beat Iowa at its own game if it hopes to be in a position to win this week at a place the Hoosiers last won in 2007.
“We will need to execute at a high level,’’ Allen said. “We have such a great level of respect for them and what they’ve been able to do over the years.’’
Indiana expects to regain the services of starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in its season opener.
The 6-foot-3 junior has started the first six games the Hoosiers have played in each of the last two seasons, leading Indiana to a 10-2 record in those starts, but he missed the final weeks of the Hoosiers’ 6-2 2020 season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right leg during a game against Maryland.
It marked the second ACL tear Pennix had dealt with in as many seasons, but he is ready to start this week against Iowa.
Allen said he has been “encouraged’’ by the progress has made during fall camp.
“He has done the extra work with the training staff, the medical staff and strength staff, to put himself in a good position,’’ Allen said. “He’s 100 percent ready and will be our starter.’’
Penix will be surrounded by a veteran group of receivers in all-American Ty Fryfogle and tight end Peyton Hendershot.
Allen announced Monday that USC transfer Stephen Carr will start at running back for the Iowa game. Carr played against Iowa in the 2019 Holiday Bowl, carrying five times for 24 yards and scoring the Trojans’ last touchdown on a three-yard carry in the Hawkeyes’ 49-24 win.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette.