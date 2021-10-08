Egger ready to lead NIACC softball in first year

The North Iowa Area Community College softball team has a new face leading its program this season.

Matt Egger has taken over the reins for the softball team and has already began his duties as head coach.

"The team has been fantastic since the day I arrived," Egger said. "They are ready to work and have done a fantastic job handling their responsibilities in the classroom and on the field. The energy they put into everything they do makes our job easier."

Egger has experience in college softball, most recently serving as an assistant coach at the University of Northern Iowa from 2012-2017.

He also has experience in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. He served as head coach at Ellsworth from 2009-2012.

"I want to thank President Dr. Schulz, athletic director Cam Olson, Dr. (Rachel) McGuire and the rest of the hiring committee for this opportunity," Egger said in a release. "Coming to Mason City to work and coach softball at NIACC is something that I have wanted for a very long time – excited doesn't even explain it."

Egger will look to improve a team that finished with an overall record of 14-32 last season.

Head Mason City High School softball coach Bob Horner will serve as an assistant.

"Everyone I have met with since arriving have been so open and welcoming," Egger said. "What a great place with even better people."

