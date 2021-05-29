Culture, relationships factor into Olson taking NIACC AD job

Cam Olson was wanting the perfect fit.
It took a couple years, but he found it in North Iowa Area Community College.
"Felt very much at home," Olson said. "It just felt right."
Beginning on June 7, the two-time interim Director of Athletics at two different colleges will embark on his first AD job with no tag attached.
Olson was named the new AD of NIACC earlier in the week, becoming the fifth man to serve in the position since 1967. He'll replace the current AD Dan Mason, who is retiring effective after Memorial Day.
"In college, when I was dreaming about my career path and forecast those long term goals, even though I had that coaching bug, I always knew my long-term goal was to be an athletic director," Olson said. "The most important trait is being a genuine person and showing that I care; be a good listener."
Olson took the path most traveled by to become an individual in an athletic administration role. He was a player, then a coach, then an AD.
He was the interim AD at Fresno City College for a year from August of 2017-June of 2018 then at San Jose City College for seven months from January-July in 2019.
COVID-19 halted any jobs for him during 2020. Yet, he didn't lose sight on what he wanted to do in his life.
"I was a finalist a handful of times for other AD jobs, primarily in the west," Olson said. "These last handful of months, things started opening up and I was a finalist twice; NIACC was the last one.
"The road was difficult, but it was an affirmation I was on the right track and I am absolutely following the correct path and having faith."
All stops along the way helped him get to where he is today, and where he'll be starting in early June.
"I saw two important things," Olson said. Number one, my passion of mentoring my student athletes, that passion transferred very smoothly. That was affirming to me. Number two, I realized my skill set behind the scenes, they were extremely valuable.
"Those two things told me I'm on the right track."
A native of Gooding, Idaho, a small town of 3,465 people as of 2019, Olson described himself as blue-collar. That's one of the things he liked about Mason City.
He was in town a day before his interview, got a feel for the city and enjoyed what he witnessed. It was only the second time he had come to Iowa, the first was to coach in a football camp hosted by the legendary Tim Dwight.
"I had quite a bit of time to travel around Mason City. Stop into some restaurants, some shops, some grocery stores and really get a feel for the area," Olson said. "It's not going to be a shift. Culture, profession and people matter more than location ever does as far as my life concerns."
His background is in football.
Olson was the quarterback for Walla Walla Community College in Washington State after he graduated from Gooding High School. After completing his associate's degree, he spent his last two years as an undergrad at Idaho State.
He was in the Bengals QB room from 1998-2000, then transitioned into an offensive grad assistant amongst other duties during his second year completing coursework for his master's degree in athletic administration from Idaho State.
Olson was done with classes for his master's in 2003, but certified it in 2007.
"Working with different personalities, working with a large staff, you really start to acquire those skills that are absolutely necessary to transition into an Athletic Director role," Olson said. "It's built a really good foundation."
Once his playing days concluded, coaching was the next step.
Olson was an assistant at three separate football programs – Quincy University, Western Oregon University and Southern Oregon University – before making the leap to being a head coach.
Not only was it a leap in his career, it was a leap in countries.
He was the leader of the Esbjerg Hurricanes (Denmark), Paris Flash (France), Oulu Northern Lights (Finland) and the Calanda Broncos (Switzerland) from 2010-13.
It was vital to him to surround himself in different cultures.
"Very valuable experience," Olson said. "Being a lifelong learner it's always important to expose yourself to outside your comfort zones and adapt. Anybody who is stepping into a new environment, having the skill to be able to adapt and fit into a culture... is really a life skill I take a great deal of pride in."
He left Europe and then was at West Hills College in California for three years, the final two as head coach in which he led the program to back-to-back Golden Coast League titles.
That final season in 2017 marked the end of a 16-year career roaming the sidelines. He admitted he became burned out.
"A lot of times in small college football, they're either going to be stipend positions or small contracts," Olson said. "Staying the course and maintaining my career objectives really set me on a course to be successful."
NIACC offered two things Olson craved for: Culture and building relationships.
In his mind, it was too good of an opportunity to pass up.
"NIACC has a dynamic that is a good fit for me," he said. "Having an initial understanding of what they're culture is about. There is so much stability in the Athletic Director position for decades."
Olson didn't go into detail about his goals for his tenure. He wants it to fit the culture of what NIACC has achieved so far.
"With being a new AD coming in, the most important thing is it doesn't matter what any new ideas are, if they don't fit the culture," Olson said. "I need to get up to speed very quickly on the customs. I would start to create ideas around a foundation that's already there.
"Things are done right. I'm excited to see where my new ideas place and where it can take the program into the future. It would not be smart for any employee to come in with ideas that aren't built on historical culture."
Three of the four AD's that came before Olson stayed for at least 15 years. The 43-year old plans on continuing that tradition of being in the area for more than a decade.
"I absolutely can see (Mason City) as a town I can be in for a very long time," he said. "Interim tags are exactly what they are; they're meant to end and they're going to end. There's a very different feeling with a permanent position."
