Culture, relationships factor into Olson taking NIACC AD job

"I was a finalist a handful of times for other AD jobs, primarily in the west," Olson said. "These last handful of months, things started opening up and I was a finalist twice; NIACC was the last one.

"The road was difficult, but it was an affirmation I was on the right track and I am absolutely following the correct path and having faith."

All stops along the way helped him get to where he is today, and where he'll be starting in early June.

"I saw two important things," Olson said. Number one, my passion of mentoring my student athletes, that passion transferred very smoothly. That was affirming to me. Number two, I realized my skill set behind the scenes, they were extremely valuable.

"Those two things told me I'm on the right track."

A native of Gooding, Idaho, a small town of 3,465 people as of 2019, Olson described himself as blue-collar. That's one of the things he liked about Mason City.

He was in town a day before his interview, got a feel for the city and enjoyed what he witnessed. It was only the second time he had come to Iowa, the first was to coach in a football camp hosted by the legendary Tim Dwight.