TULSA, Okla. – Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen became the program’s first three-time Big 12 champion Sunday by winning at 184 pounds over Iowa State’s Marcus Coleman.

Keckeisen scored twice in the opening period to build a 4-1 lead over Coleman, and added an escape in the second period and a riding time point for a 6-2 victory.

“Had to get to my attacks…get to the legs because that is where I’m at my best,” Keckeisen said in an ESPN interview after his victory. “In the second and third…I probably should’ve been more aggressive.”

Keckeisen’s win continues the Panthers dominance of the 184 pound weight class at the Big 12 championships. It was the sixth straight year a UNI wrestler has won that weight division.

Drew Foster won it in 2018 and 2019, and Taylor Lujan captured it in 2020. Keckeisen has won the last three.

Keckeisen’s win secured UNI seventh place in the tournament with 73 points.

Coleman was the first of five Iowa State finalists. Zach Redding (133), Paniro Johnson (149), David Carr (165) and Sam Schuyler (285) have yet to wrestle in the finals.

In a thrilling match that closed out the championships and in a battle of two national champions, Carr pinned Missouri's Keegan O'Toole in 8 minutes and 38 seconds of sudden victory to become just the 11th four-time Big 12 champion.

Carr led 3-1 after a late second period takedown, but after an O'Toole escape and a pair of stall calls against Carr, the final with five seconds left in regulation, the match was sent to sudden victory.

Carr, briefly confused by the call, then looked at his corner, refocused and followed his coaches instructions.

"Going out there and getting it... .shooting first," Carr said in his post-victory interview. "My coaches just told me go get it."

Carr got in on a leg of O'Toole early, and O'Toole fought off the takedown for more than 30 seconds before Carr put him on his backside, locked up a cradle and scored the pin.

Johnson gave up a takedown to Missouri's Brock Mauller in the opening seconds of their championship match, but the Cyclone freshman escaped scored late takedowns in the first and second to build a 4-1 lead and then scored late with some fireworks, a 2 and 2 in the closing seconds for a 10-4 championship victory.

Schuyler dropped an 8-2 to Air Force’s Wyatt Hendrickson at 285. It was Hendrickson second consecutive Big 12 heavyweight title.

Redding dropped a 10-2 decision to three-time NCAA finalist Daton Fix of Oklahoma State. Fix won his fourth Big 12 title becoming just the 10th wrestlers in conference history to win four.

Earlier Sunday, Iowa State had Casey Swiderski at 141 and Jason Kraisser (157) each finished fourth. Younger Bastida took sixth at 197, while Corey Cabanban at 125 and Julien Broderson at 174 each took eighth.

Swiderski, Kraisser and Bastida all earned NCAA qualifying spots with their finishes.

Northern Iowa’s Kyle Biscoglia took fourth at 133, losing 12-5 to Wyatt Henson of Oklahoma in the third-place match.

Colin Realbuto took fifth at 149, edging Victor Voinovich of Oklahoma State, 3-2. Senior Austin Yant won by medical forfeit over Peyton Hall of West Virginia at 165 to finish fifth. Yant went 4-2 in the tournament.

After losing in the quarterfinals, former Waterloo East star Tyrell Gordon won three straight matches before falling to Zach Elam of Missouri in the third-place match 10-4.

Biscoglia, Realbuto, Yant, Keckeisen and Gordon all have earned NCAA qualifying spots with their finishes. Cael Happel at 141, Derek Holschlag at 157 and Lance Runyon at 174 all will await the fate of an NCAA at-large bid.

The NCAA championships will be held March 16-18 also inside the BOK Center.