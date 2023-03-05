ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Spencer Lee and Real Woods captured individual crowns as the Iowa Hawkeyes took second at the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at the University of Michigan.

Penn State captured the team title with 147 points, with the Hawkeyes coming in second with 134.5, 30 better than third-place Nebraska.

Lee, a four-time Big Ten finalist, won his third title with an 8-2 decision over Liam Cronin of Nebraska at 125. Lee built an early lead with a pair of first-period take downs.

Lee was voted the Big Ten Wrestler of the Year for a third time in his career (2020, 2021) and he was selected as the Outstanding Wrestler of the Big Ten Championships for the first time in his career. He is the second Hawkeye all-time to earn three Big Ten Wrestler of the Year honors, joining Mark Ironside (1996, 1997, 1998) as a three-time recipient.

The Pennsylvania native is Iowa’s 19th three-time Big Ten champion.

“We have a lot to work on as a team. We’re still grinding as a team, it was a tough tournament,” said Lee in a release from Iowa. “I feel like I improved a lot this weekend in a lot of areas, but I have a lot to work on as well.”

Woods scored a first period takedown and that was all it took in a match that featured a lot of action but little scoring in a 2-1 win over Nebraska’s Brock Hardy at 141.

Iowa’s third finalist, Patrick Kennedy, dropped a 9-6 decision to Dean Hamiti of Wisconsin in the 165 final.

The Hawkeyes qualified all 10 of its wrestlers to the NCAA championships at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma March 16-18.

“We have to be tougher in tough situations, tougher in tough positions, we have to score points, be more efficient in putting points on the board and if we can do that, maybe we can put ourselves in contention in Tulsa,” said Iowa head coach Tom Brands in a press release. “If we don’t do that, the result will be similar.”

Other top finishes for the Hawkeyes came from Max Murin, third at 141 as he scored a 3-2 decision over Shayne Van Ness of Penn State.

Tony Cassioppi took third at 295 with a 10-1 major decision over Tate Orndorff of Ohio State.

Brody Teske took seventh at 133, Cobe Siebrecht was seventh at 157, Nelson Brands fifth at 175, Abe Assad seventh at 184 and Jacob Warner was fifth at 197.

Former New Hampton two-time state champion Michael Blockhus dropped a 7-5 sudden victory decision to top-seeded Sammy Sasso of Ohio State in the 149 final.

Blockhus, seeded sixth, knocked off third-seeded Yahya Thomas of Northwestern, 6-4 in sudden victory in the quarterfinals, and then took out seventh-seeded Graham Rooks of Indiana, 6-2, in the semifinals.