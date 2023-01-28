 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COLLEGE WRESTLING

College wrestling: No. 4 Iowa State flattens Oklahoma

  • 0

AMES – Marcus Coleman and Zach Redding each recorded falls as fourth-ranked Iowa State rolled to a 25-12 win over Oklahoma Friday in Big 12 wrestling action.

The Cyclones (11-2 overall, 4-0 Big 12) increased its Big 12 dual meet winning streak to 15.

Iowa State won six of the 10 matches, and seniors – Coleman, Joel Devine and Sam Schulyer all won.

Jason Kraisser got things started off right for ISU with a 7-5 sudden victory over Jared Hill at 157. David Carr followed with a major decision at 165 over Gerrit Nijenhuis, 19-6.

Coleman pinned Keegan Moore in 5 minutes and 50 seconds at 184, and Redding decked Wyatt Henson in 4:11 at 133.

Iowa State is back in action on Sunday playing host to No. 10 Oklahoma State. First match is at 2 p.m.

People are also reading…

No. 4 Iowa State 25, Oklahoma 12

157: Jason Kraisser (ISU) dec. Jared Hill, 7-5 SV1

165: David Carr (ISU) maj. dec. Gerrit Nijenhuis, 19-6

174: Tate Picklo (OU) dec. Julien Broderson, 3-2

184: Marcus Coleman (ISU) pinned Keegan Moore, 5:50

197: Joel Devine (ISU) dec. Carson Berryhill, 9-3

285: Sam Schuyler (ISU) dec. Josh Heindselman, 2-0

125: Joey Prata (OU) dec. Conor Knopick, 2-0

133: Zach Redding (ISU) pinned Wyatt Henson, 4:11

141: Mosha Schwartz (OU) dec. Casey Swiderski, 3-2

149: John Wiley (OU) dec. Paniro Johnson, 6-4

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

College men's basketball: No. 12 Iowa State holds on to beat No. 5 Kansas State 80-76

College men's basketball: No. 12 Iowa State holds on to beat No. 5 Kansas State 80-76

Jaren Holmes matched his season high with 23 points as No. 12 Iowa State held on to beat No. 5 Kansas State 80-76. The Cyclones moved into a three-way tie atop the Big 12 standings with the Wildcats and Texas. Gabe Kalscheur added 19 points for Iowa State. Osun Osunniyi finished with 16. Markquis Nowell led Kansas State with 23 points. Free throws by Osunniyi, Caleb Grill and Holmes sealed the victory in the final 24 seconds.

College Women's Basketball: Clark, Stuelke lead No. 12 Iowa past Northwestern

College Women's Basketball: Clark, Stuelke lead No. 12 Iowa past Northwestern

Caitlin Clark finished a rebound shy of her eighth triple-double and freshman Hannah Stuelke had a career-high 17 points as No. 12 Iowa coasted to a 93-64 win over Northwestern. Clark got her ninth rebound with 7:47 to play but had five assists after that to finish with 14 to go with her 20 points. She also moved into second on the Iowa career scoring list. Monika Czinano scored 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting plus 6 of 7 free throws for the Hawkeyes. Stuelke, who also had nine rebounds, was 8-of-11 shooting as Iowa shot 59% (35 of 59). Clark had four of the team’s eight 3-pointers. Caileigh Walsh scored 22 points for the Wildcats.

Hawkeyes get defensive, stun Buckeyes

Hawkeyes get defensive, stun Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a battle with unbeaten and second-ranked Ohio State, Iowa grabbed a lead less than two minutes into the second quarter Monday night and never let go.

Hawkeyes unable to finish off Spartans

Hawkeyes unable to finish off Spartans

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Iowa’s basketball team had a pair of looks in the final seconds, but couldn’t finish what it started Thursday night on the road against Michigan State.

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News