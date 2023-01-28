 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE WRESTLING

College wrestling: No. 1 Penn State wins final four bouts, tops No. 2 Iowa

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team won four matches and led 14-9 through six matches, but top-ranked Penn State claimed the final four bouts to post a 23-14 dual victory on Friday night in front of 15,998 fans at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Hawkeyes won three matches before intermission and pushed their lead to 14-9 with a win at 165 coming out of the break, but the Nittany Lions closed out the dual with four consecutive wins to hand Iowa its first loss of the season.  Iowa is 12-1 overall, 5-1 in Big Ten action.

“We have to take our medicine in this loss,” said head coach Tom Brands. “We took our medicine too much in some positions during that match and you can never take that medicine when that match is going and the clock is ticking.  That happened too much, and we have to get better.”

Top-ranked Spencer Lee rolled to a first-period technical fall victory over Marco Vespa at 125 to start the dual.  After getting taken down to start the match, Lee had a reversal and four four-point near falls to win 18-2.  It was Lee’s 49th consecutive victory and it moved him to 11-0 this season – all via bonus points.

#1 Penn State 23, #2 Iowa 14

125 - #1 Spencer Lee (UI) tech. fall Marco Vespa, 18-2 (2:14)

133 - #1 Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) pinned Brody Teske, 6:49

141 - Real Woods (UI) dec. Beau Bartlett, 4-1

149 - Max Murin (UI) dec. Shayne Van Ness, 4-1

157 - Levi Haines (PSU) dec. Cobe Siebrecht (UI), 3-2

165 - Patrick Kennedy (UI) dec. Alex Facundo (PSU), 2-1 (TB2)

174 - Carter Starocci (PSU) dec. Nelson Brands, 2-1

184 - Aaron Brooks (PSU) tech. fall Drake Rhodes, 22-7.

197 - Max Dean (PSU) dec. Jacob Warner, 2-0.

285 - Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) dec. Tony Cassioppi, 4-1

