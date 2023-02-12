IOWA FALLS - NIACC sophomore Ein Carlos claimed a district title on Sunday afternoon.

Carlos, who is ranked eighth, pinned Ellsworth's Brent Greenfield in 1 minute, 21 seconds in the 184-pound title match at the NJCAA North Central District Championships on the Ellsworth campus.

NIACC's Isaac Church, who is ranked eighth, dropped a 7-5 sudden victory decision to Iowa Western's fourth-ranked Malachi Bordovsky in the 141-pound title match.

NIACC's Cruz Aguilar (125) and Drew Fox (197) both placed fourth at Sunday's district tournament.

Carlos (5-3) won by injury default over Indian Hills' Cade Linn 29 seconds into his semifinal match. Carlos opened his tournament with a 14-8 win over Iowa Lakes' John Colburne.

Last season as a freshman at 174 pounds, Carlos placed fourth at the district tournament and earned all-American honors at the national tournament with a sixth-place finish.

Carlos is the Trojans' 19th district champion since the school brought wrestling back in the 2007-08 season.

Church (16-6) stopped Indian Hills' Matthew Lewis 19-7 in his semifinal round bout.

NIACC, which placed fifth with 86 points, qualified seven wrestlers for the NJCAA national tournament March 3-4 in Council Bluffs.

Earning national tournament berths for the Trojans were Aguilar, Church, Tanner Chase Warden (149), Cale Luthens (174), Carlos (184), Drew Fox (197) and Jacob Leohr (285).

Aguilar lost by injury default to Iowa Central's Lane Cowell in the third-place match.

Warden placed fifth without having to wrestle his 5th/6th place match.

Luthens placed fifth by pinning Iowa Lakes' Latravion Agu in 1:37.

Fox placed fourth when he dropped a a 4-3 decision to Iowa Lakes' Zavione Willis in the third-place match.

Leohr placed sixth as he was pinned by Ellsworth's Tegan Carson in 6:36 in the fifth-place match. Leohr took a 10-2 major decision from Carson in a first-round match.

Iowa Western was the district champion with 138 points. Iowa Central was second with 123.5 points.