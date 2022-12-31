College wrestling: Mason City's Schriever wins title for Hawkeyes

The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team crowned eight individual champions en route to winning the Soldier Salute team title on Friday at Xtream Arena.

Iowa had 18 wrestlers finish in the top six during the two-day tournament with eight champions, three runner-up, one third, one fourth, three fifth and two sixth place finishes.

“There is a lot to evaluate,” said head coach Tom Brands. “We have Illinois in eight days… we have to evaluate this and move forward. This tournament is important because it gets us right back into it. It is an important part of our schedule.”

Top-ranked Spencer Lee took down sophomore teammate Drake Ayala seconds into the match, turned him for a four-point near fall and finished off the fall in 1:24.

Lee finished the tournament with four wins – all via bonus points – to run his winning streak to 43 consecutive matches. He had two falls, a technical fall and a major decision during the tournament.

Sophomore Cullan Schriever used a late second period takedown to take a 3-2 lead over Columbia’s Angelo Rini at 133 pounds. The Mason City, Iowa, native then rode out Rini the entire third period to post a 4-2 victory to claim the 133-pound title.

Iowa also got championships at 141 from Real Woods, Max Murin (149), Patrick Kennedy (165), Abe Assad (184), Jacob Warner (197) and Tony Cassioppi (285).

Northern Iowa was led by freshman Wyatt Voelker’s fourth-place finish at 197, while redshirt freshman RJ Weston was fifth at 157. Evan Yant (157), Garrett Funk (133), Connor Thorpe (141) and Adam Ahrendsen (197) all finished eighth.