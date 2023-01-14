College wrestling: Lee, Woods power Hawkeyes over Northwestern

IOWA CITY – Spencer Lee scored a first-period pin and Real Woods returned to Iowa’s lineup as the Hawkeyes dominated Northwestern, 27-9, Friday in front of 14,000 plus at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Big Ten wrestling action.

Lee was one of three Iowa wrestlers to post a bonus-point win as the Hawkeyes improved to 10-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten.

“We have to be on our horsey. That’s the theme for the team,” said head coach Tom Brands. “We have to be hitting our holds, we’re better when we’re hitting our holds.”

Lee took the mat last Friday and lead third-ranked Michael DeAugustino 2-1 when he put his opponent on his back for a pin in 2:01.

“They should wrestle Spencer Lee last every match… that’s what it is supposed to look like,” said Brands.

In his first appearance in 2023, Woods, ranked second, scored 10 seconds into the match against Frankie Tal-Sharar as he rolled to a 17-0 win.

Patrick Kennedy (174), Nelson Brands (174), Abe Assad (184) and Tony Cassioppi (285) also scored wins for Iowa.

Cassioppi edged fourth-ranked Lucas Davison, 3-2. Assad scored a major decision over Evan Bates, 10-2.

Northwestern got ranked wins from Yahya Thomas over Max Murin at 149, 3-2, and 10th-ranked Chris Cannon beat No. 17 Cullan Schriever, 4-1, at 133.

Iowa hosts Nebraska next Friday.