AMES – Third-ranked Iowa State won six of 10 matches to complete a weekend sweep of opponents with a 21-13 win over Illinois Sunday at Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclones improved to 16-2 with the win in combination with their win over Northern Iowa on Friday.

Against the Illini, Marcus Coleman scored a 20-4 technical fall in 5 minutes and 44 seconds over Dylan Connell at 184 to highlight ISU’s win. David Carr added a major decision, 16-2, over Anthony Federico at 165.

The Cyclones also got wins from Caleb Fuessley at 125, Casey Swiderski at 141, Paniro Johnson at 149 and Sam Schuyler at Hwt.

At 197, No. 19 Zac Braunagel defeated ISU’s third-ranked Yonger Bastida, 5-3.

Iowa State returns to action Wednesday at Missouri.