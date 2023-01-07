College wrestling: Cyclones deck Wyoming; Wartburg third at NWCA National Duals

AMES – Iowa State registered six bonus-point wins as the Cyclones rolled past Wyoming, 37-7, Saturday at Hilton Coliseum in Big 12 wrestling action.

David Carr at 165, Julien Brodersen at 174 and Ramazan Attasauov at 133 all scored falls for Iowa State.

Carr pinned Cole Moody in 5 minutes and 15 seconds, while Broderson decked Hayden Hastings in 22 seconds, and Attasauov pinned Darrick Stacey in 1:13.

Marcus Coleman added a technical fall at 194, while Yonger Bastida at 197 and Sam Schuyler at 285 had major decisions.

The Cyclones hosts Arizona State Sunday at 1 p.m.

Wartburg takes third

In Louisville, Kentucky, top-ranked Wartburg College shook off an upset loss in the semifinals to take third at the NWCA National Duals.

Wartburg saw fourth-seeded Johnson & Wales use three bonus-point victories including a last-second pin at 157 and a last-second major decision at 184, to upset the Knights, 21-19, in the semifinals.

Wartburg got a technical fall from Joe Pins at 133, a major decision from Zayren Terukina at 141 and a major decision from Nathan Fuller at 165, but that was not enough to avoid the loss.

In the third-place match, the Knights won nine of 10 matches as Pins (technical fall) and Terukina (major) scored bonus points for Wartburg.

Augsburg won its seventh NWCA title with a 35-8 win over Johnson & Wales in the championship match.

Luther College rallied to finish ninth as the Norse beat Wabash (30-9) and then Wisconsin-Whitewater (24-16) in the ninth-place match.

In Division II, Upper Iowa took sixth as the Peacocks scored a consolation semifinal win over Nebraska-Kearney (21-14), before falling to Lander (22-18) for fifth.

Cael Meyer and Zach Ryg highlighted UIU’s fifth-place match. Eric Faught also had a big win for UIU.

Meyer pinned Jack Bond in 5:56 at 174, and Ryg scored a 44 second fall over Graysen Lantham at 285.