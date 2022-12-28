College women's wrestling: Upper Iowa will add women's wrestling 2024

FAYETTE – Rick Hartzell wants to do it right.

Wednesday, Upper Iowa University announced it was going to sponsor women’s wrestling beginning in the fall of 2024.

After initially being reluctant to add a new women’s program, Hartzell, the Vice President for Athletics at UIU, says explosion of the sport in the Midwest, in particular in Iowa, changed his view and he says now was the right time.

“I wasn’t certain the arc was going to continue to rise,” Hartzell said of the growth of women’s wrestling. “Now it is still continuing to grow. A lot of these high school programs (in Iowa) are growing and I’m assuming those young athletes would kind of what to continue to participate in the sport and that is kind of our motivation.

“Right now we are trying to put it all together and do it the right way. That is the important thing to me is doing it the right way,” Hartzell continued. “We have had a really strong men’s program for years and we want to try to duplicate that with the women if we can.”

Upper Iowa will remain at 23 intercollegiate sports including 11 women's sports, 10 men's sports and two mixed gender sports.

Two things fast-tracked Upper Iowa’s decision. The NCAA granting women’s wrestling as an emerging sport which is the first step to toward earning NCAA championship status.

The second was in January of last year, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union sanctioned girls' wrestling as the state's 11th championship sport and this February the IGHSAU State Wrestling tournament will take place in Coralville. Iowa joined 33 other states in the nation that have girls' wrestling as a sanctioned sport. This winter, 190 high schools will compete in the sport across Iowa.

Hartzell said he hopes to have a head coach in place by April 1st to allow that coach to begin recruiting and building the program from the ground up.

“We will begin identifying the best candidates for the head coaching position and look forward to being a part of the sport's advancement from NCAA emerging sport to championship sport.

In addition to hiring a coach, Hartzell said the hopes are the women’s program will have a separate facility from the highly-successful men’s program.

“Certainly, we’d like for them to have their own space and we have some options to make that happen,” Hartzell said. “The key to that is having it be a quality space to help them recruit, and there is a equality piece to what we are doing with the men’s program. Not quite how sure we are going to do it yet. We have a couple of options we are exploring and we will see what happens.”

Upper Iowa joins several other high-education institutions in the state of Iowa in adding women’s wrestling.

Four-year programs in Iowa with women’s wrestling include one at the Division I level, NCAA Division III (six), NAIA (four). In addition, five community colleges in the state sponsor women's wrestling.

Three schools in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, to which Upper Iowa will be moving beginning in the fall of 2023, already sponsor women's wrestling including McKendree University, Quincy University, and William Jewell College.

In addition to announcing the women’s wrestling program, UIU announced it was cutting its struggling women’s lacrosse program.

"While we are excited for the addition of women's wrestling at Upper Iowa and believe it will thrive as a sport for the Peacocks, we are sad to announce that our women's lacrosse program will be discontinued immediately," Hartzell added. "We have worked every day for the last five years to move this program to a sustainable position. Unfortunately, given the roster size issues that we have had over the years and the lack of high school girls' lacrosse teams in the state, we feel that this is the best decision not only for the university, but for the student-athletes."