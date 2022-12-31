 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College women's basketball: Cyclones snap Texas Tech win streak

LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 15 Iowa State (9-2, 1-0 Big 12) topped Texas Tech (12-2, 0-1 Big 12) ending TTU's 11-game win streak by a score of 81-58. Iowa State posted its sixth-straight victory in Lubbock.

Ashley Joens (22) and Lexi Donarski (21) ascended the 20-point mark while Emily Ryan (15) and Stephanie Soares (14) totaled four Cyclones in double-figure scoring. ISU shot at 44.8 percent as the Cyclones cemented the 23-point victory.

Ryan and Soares both had double-doubles, with Ryan grabbing a career-best 10 and Soares getting 16, her best as a Cyclone. Soares has seven double-doubles in her first 11 games at Iowa State. The duo also combined for seven blocks, Soares getting four and Ryan three.

