College women's basketball: Cyclones snap Texas Tech win streak

Ashley Joens (22) and Lexi Donarski (21) ascended the 20-point mark while Emily Ryan (15) and Stephanie Soares (14) totaled four Cyclones in double-figure scoring. ISU shot at 44.8 percent as the Cyclones cemented the 23-point victory.

Ryan and Soares both had double-doubles, with Ryan grabbing a career-best 10 and Soares getting 16, her best as a Cyclone. Soares has seven double-doubles in her first 11 games at Iowa State. The duo also combined for seven blocks, Soares getting four and Ryan three.