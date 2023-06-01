MASON CITY - NIACC's Laken Lienhard and Brynnlin Kroymann both earned National Fastpitch Coaches Association NJCAA Division II Midwest all-region honors for the 2023 season.

Lienhard, a sophomore from Cresco, was a utility/pitcher first-team selection. Kroymann, a freshman from Delmar, was a second-team selection as a designated player/utility (non-pitcher).

A total of 13 players earned first-team all-Midwest Region honors and 13 players also earned second-team all-Midwest Region honors. Six ICCAC players earned first-team honors and three ICCAC players were second-team picks.

Other ICCAC players to earn first-team all-Midwest Region honors were DMACC's Sydney Kennedy (pitcher), Kendal Clark (outfield) and Maddy Kearns (third base), Kirkwood's Sydney Roe (first base) and Iowa Lakes' Alyssa Thorson.

Other ICCAC players to earn second-team all-Midwest Region honors were Iowa Lakes' Karisa Hernandez (second base) and Ellsworth's Maddy Harding (outfield).

Lienhard, who was the ICCAC Division II offensive player of the year, hit .480 with 27 doubles, 13 home runs and drove in 53 runs. As a pitcher, Lienhard was 19-5 with 126 strikeouts and 35 walks with a 2.73 earned run average.

Kroymann, who was a first-team all-ICCAC selection as a designated player, hit .388 with 18 doubles, six home runs and three triples. She also drove in 51 runs.