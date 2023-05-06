The North Iowa Area Community College softball team’s season is over. The Trojans were eliminated from the NJCAA Region 11-B Tournament Saturday afternoon at NIACC Softball Field.

After beating Northeast Community College, 2-1, in the first round on Friday, NIACC needed one win on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s regional championship game. The Trojans played the Des Moines Area Community College Bears and Iowa Lakes Community College Lakers in the second round of the double-elimination tournament.

NIACC fell to DMACC, 5-3, in a game that started at 2 p.m. Then, the Trojans dropped their matchup with the Lakers, which started at 4 p.m.

Because the Trojans lost to the Bears in their first game of the day, their matchup with the Lakers turned into an elimination game. NIACC had the lead for most of its matchup with Iowa Lakes, but the Trojans lost control of the contest in the seventh inning. NIACC entered the seventh up, 2-1, but the Lakers scored four runs in the top of the frame. The Trojans failed to rally back in the bottom of the seventh and dropped the game, 5-2.

The Trojans finished the season with a 36-13 overall record. NIACC had not finished a campaign with a winning record since 2019.