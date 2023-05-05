The NIACC softball team is one game closer to an NJCAA Region 11-B title. The Trojans took down the Northeast Community College Hawks, 2-1, Friday at NIACC Softball Field.

The Trojans didn’t just battle the Hawks in their postseason-opener. NIACC also faced a wicked wind that howled right at home plate. The National Weather Service reported gusts that topped 20 mph Friday.

With the wind blowing into hitters’ faces from right field, NIACC had to get creative during its at-bats.

“We just focused on cutting the balls in half and keeping the ball low,” NIACC third baseman Ravyn Krachey said postgame. “(We wanted) to make the other team make errors and emphasize off of them.”

The harsh conditions kept the scoreboard blank for the majority of the Trojans’ matchup with the Hawks. Northeast was actually the first team to score, recording a run in the top of the fourth inning.

The Hawks’ 1-0 lead didn’t last long. NIACC responded by scoring two runs of its own in the bottom of the fifth. Two Trojans crossed home plate thanks to a sacrifice fly to left field and an error committed by Northeast third baseman Abby Balfour.

The 2-1 advantage NIACC picked up in the fifth remained in place until the end of the game. Northeast did move runners into scoring position in the top of the seventh and final inning. The Hawks’ efforts, however, ultimately proved to be unfruitful as the traffic on the bases did not yield any runs.

“The biggest thing is the W,” NIACC head coach Matt Egger said. “We’re playing at (2 p.m.) tomorrow. This is the first time we’ve come into a tournament being hunted. The girls have learned that. Again, if it takes a bunt, and we score to tie it up with an error, then win, I’m proud. They did a good job.”

Big picture

NIACC played Northeast five times during the regular season. The Trojans went 4-0 against the Hawks and outscored them, 39-4.

Northeast gave NIACC a tougher test Friday than it did during earlier this year. Egger and NIACC starting pitcher Laken Lienhard said their team is prepared to be challenged by every squad they play in their regional tournament.

“It’s the playoffs,” Lienhard said. “We get everyone’s best shot. So, we gotta be ready for anyone. Like coach said before the game, everyone is 0-0 now. So, the regular season doesn’t matter.”

NIACC is the top seed in its regional tournament. DMACC and Iowa Lakes are the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, respectively.

Up next

The Trojans will play again on Saturday at 2 p.m. They will face Iowa Lakes (33-17) or DMACC (44-10) in the second round of NJCAA Region 11-B Tournament. The result of the Lakers-Bears game was not available at the time of publication.

NIACC went 2-2 against DMACC during the regular season. The Trojans are currently 3-1 against the Lakers this year.

If NIACC wins its second round game at 2 p.m., it will advance to Sunday’s championship game at noon. If the Trojans lose their first game tomorrow, they will compete in a second contest at 4 p.m. The Trojans will make an appearance in Sunday’s championship game with one win Saturday. NIACC will be eliminated from title contention if it goes 0-2.

Brynn Stalberger will likely be the Trojans’ starting pitcher in their first game tomorrow. The sophomore has started 21 games and posted an 11-5 record. In 116.2 innings pitched, Stalberger has surrendered 131 hits, 78 earned runs, 17 home runs, and 68 walks.

“It’s just going to be standard,” Egger said. “We’re not going to change anything just because we’re in the tournament or in any situation like that. Just like they’ve always done, Brynn and Laken, it’s been, ‘Who is up next?’ Then, we’ll roll.”