College roundup: Waldorf athletes earn end-of-season honors

Waldorf’s 7-foot-3 senior center Gabriel Munoz was named the NSAA Defensive Player of the Year, while 6-2 senior guard Demitrius Martin was named to the All-NSAA First Team for his play.

Munoz also was named to the All-NSAA Second Team, and senior teammate Brady Kuchinka was named the Warriors’ Champion of Character.

Munoz, in his fourth year with the Warriors from Madrid, Spain, averaged 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Warriors in earning second-team honors, and he set a single-season school record with 49 blocked shots this year.

As for Martin, who was an All-NSAA selection last season in his first year with the Warriors, again was honored as the Hopkins, Minn., product led the NSAA averaging 22.3 points per game. He earned First Team All-NSAA honors as he added 5.0 rebounds per game for Waldorf, and shot 49.9 percent from the field.

As for Kuchinka, he was honored as the Warriors’ Champion of Character after he averaged 10.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in his fourth year as a starter for Waldorf. The 5-11 guard from Lake City, Minn., also dished out 97 assists for the Warriors.

