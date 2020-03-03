College roundup: Waldorf athletes earn end-of-season honors

After making a huge impact on the hardwood for the Waldorf women’s basketball team in her first season with the Warriors, junior transfer Tina Lair-VanMeter was honored by the North Star Athletic Association as she earned All-NSAA honors.
According to a Waldorf release, Lair-VanMeter was named to the All-NSAA Honorable Mention Team for women’s basketball after she led the Warriors by averaging a double-double per game this season.
While she earned All-NSAA honors, Waldorf senior guard Morgan Straight also was honored at the NSAA postseason basketball banquet on Friday in Watertown, S.D., as she was named Waldorf’s Champion of Character.
Lair-VanMeter, a 6-foot forward from Jefferson, Iowa, who transferred from Southwestern Community College, led Waldorf (4-23 overall) with 13.9 points per game and 10.1 rebounds per game.
As for Straight, a 5-3 guard from Belle Plain, Iowa, and a four-year starter for the Warriors, she was second on the team in scoring averaging 12.7 points.
Waldorf's Munoz named NSAA’s top defender
Following a season that led the Waldorf men’s basketball team to the North Star Athletic Association final four, a pair of Warrior players earned All-NSAA honors, and three were recognized for their play by the league at the postseason banquet on Friday night, according to a Waldorf release.
You have free articles remaining.
Waldorf’s 7-foot-3 senior center Gabriel Munoz was named the NSAA Defensive Player of the Year, while 6-2 senior guard Demitrius Martin was named to the All-NSAA First Team for his play.
Munoz also was named to the All-NSAA Second Team, and senior teammate Brady Kuchinka was named the Warriors’ Champion of Character.
Munoz, in his fourth year with the Warriors from Madrid, Spain, averaged 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Warriors in earning second-team honors, and he set a single-season school record with 49 blocked shots this year.
As for Martin, who was an All-NSAA selection last season in his first year with the Warriors, again was honored as the Hopkins, Minn., product led the NSAA averaging 22.3 points per game. He earned First Team All-NSAA honors as he added 5.0 rebounds per game for Waldorf, and shot 49.9 percent from the field.
As for Kuchinka, he was honored as the Warriors’ Champion of Character after he averaged 10.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in his fourth year as a starter for Waldorf. The 5-11 guard from Lake City, Minn., also dished out 97 assists for the Warriors.
NAIA poll: Waldorf women’s wrestling No. 17
The Warrior women’s wrestling team remained No. 17 in the nation, and four Waldorf wrestlers were ranked in the top 20 in their respective weight class, as the NAIA released is final regular-season women’s wrestling coaches poll on Thursday, according to a Waldorf release.
Waldorf remained No. 17 in the poll with 42 points, while Diana Dzasezeva, Makyla Black, Berenice Espino and Jojo Hendricks all were ranked individually.
Dzasezeva is ranked No. 7 at 136 pounds, and her teammate, Black, is ranked No. 11 at 136 pounds. Espino is ranked No. 19 at 143 pounds, and Hendricks is ranked No. 6 at 191 pounds.