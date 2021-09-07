College notebook: Waldorf's Yeakel named NSAA Defensive Player of the Week

After a standout performance in Waldorf's Week 2 game at St. Ambrose, Warrior senior defensive back MaCoy Yeakel was named North Star Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Yeakel, a graduate of West Hancock, finished the game with two interceptions and a fumble recovery during the Warriors' 24-17 victory at St. Ambrose.

His first interception came in the first quarter, when he snagged the ball and returned it for 59 yards to set up a touchdown. Then, he recovered a fumble later in the game, which led to a field goal to extend Waldorf's lead to 24-17.

With 44 seconds left in the game, Yeakel grabbed his second interception of the contest to seal the victory.

The Warriors are 2-0 for the first time since 2014 to start the season. Waldorf has a bye this week and will travel to play at Valley City State University on Sept. 18.

NIACC's Crew wins national, ICCAC honors

NIACC freshman goalkeeper Hailey Crew was outstanding in Aug. 29's season-opening 6-0 win over Anoka-Ramsey Community College.