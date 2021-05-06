College notebook: Waldorf's Gifford, NIACC's Robertson both honored as All-Americans

Junior kicker Slater Gifford has been rewriting the record books for the Waldorf University football program.

On Wednesday, he made even more history.

Slater became the first player in Warrior history to receive first team All-American honors by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA).

The honor comes after a season where Gifford made 29 of his 30 point-after-attempts and connected on 12 field goals, with a career-long of 47 yards.

The 12 field goals were third most in the NAIA this season. Along with national success, Gifford set, or broke, a number of school records along the way.

He tied the school record for field goals in a single game with three against Valley City State on Sept. 19. His 109 career PATs and 19 career field goals, and counting, are both the most in school history. He also averaged 53.6 yards a kickoff during 2020.

