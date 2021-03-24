College notebook: Waldorf's Boyd named A.I.I. Player of the Week

Scoring a hat trick on Saturday, Sydney Boyd helped the Waldorf University women’s soccer team net a home victory over visiting William Penn.

On Tuesday, that performance earned Boyd the Women’s Soccer Player of the Week honor from the Association of Independent Institutions.

Boyd scored in the first four minutes of the Warriors’ 4-2 victory at Bolstorff Field, then made it a 2-0 contest in the 14th minute.

Boyd then completed her hat trick by scoring the game-winner in the 79th minute.

The three goals give Boyd 13 on the season, ranking her No. 2 in Waldorf women’s soccer history in single-season goals, and give her 27 points on the year, which is a new Warrior single-season record.

