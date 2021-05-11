College notebook: Two Waldorf softball players honored as all-conference

A pair of Waldorf seniors were recognized for their solid seasons on the softball diamond on Monday.

Bree Hamblin was named first team NSAA all-conference, while Katie Chapman was named to the second team. Both players graduated over the weekend, making this an eventful few days for the duo.

Hamblin, a catcher, was also awarded the NSAA Gold Glove for the second time in her career. She led the Warriors at the plate with a .411 batting average. She also hit four homeruns and 21 RBIS this season. Behind the plate, she threw out 12-of-38 total base-stealers this season, which was more than any other NSAA team combined.

Chapman won the Warriors' Champion of Character award. She was second on the team with a .356 batting average and second on the team with 29 RBIs. She wrapped up Waldorf's season with a pair of homeruns. The Warriors finished third at the NSAA softball tournament.

