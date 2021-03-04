College notebook: Six wrestlers advance to NAIA Nationals for Waldorf women

The Waldorf women's wrestling team has had a solid season.

But it's not done yet.

Six Warrior women's wrestlers were selected to compete at the NAIA Women's Wrestling National Invitational Championships hosted by Jamestown University in North Dakota on March 12-13.

Three wrestlers are returning for a repeat appearance at the meet.

Diana Dzaseveza qualified for a third time, while Akina Yamada and Berenice Espino qualified for a second time. Yamada is the lone wrestler that earned All-American honors during the 2019 tournament. Dzaseveza was named All-American in 2020 after the 2020 nationals were canceled because of COVID-19.

The other three wrestlers are first time qualifiers. Emely and Elizabeth Carrillo, twin freshmen sisters, and Jenny Castaneda also qualified for nationals for the first time.

Castaneda will wrestle at 123 pounds, Dzaseveza will wrestle at 130 pounds, Emely Carrillo will wrestle at 136 pounds, Elizabeth Carrillo and Yamada will both wrestle at 143 pounds and Espino will wrestle at 155 pounds at nationals.

