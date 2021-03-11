College notebook: NIACC's Minto selected as ICCAC wrestler of the week

NIACC 165-pound sophomore Christian Minto was selected as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) wrestler of the week for the week of March 1-7.

The standout wrestler won his second straight NCJAA North Central District title on Sunday. In the process, he became the first NIACC wrestler to win back-to-back district titles since the school brought back wrestling in 2008.

Minto is ranked No. 1 at 165 pounds and picked up a 21-2 technical fall in the district title match. He then earned another 16-1 technical fall in the championship match.

Last season, Minto was selected as the 2020 ICCAC wrestler of the year and finished as the NJCAA runner-up.

NIACC's Robertson named ICCAC player of the week

Christian Minto wasn't the only NIACC athlete recognized for the week of March 1-7. Sophomore McKelary Robertson was selected as the ICCAC Division II men's basketball player of the week.

Robertson helped the Trojans earn two conference wins last week, scoring 24 points in a 61-58 win over Ellsworth and a career-high 32 points in a 70-67 road win at Northeast CC.