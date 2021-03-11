 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College notebook: NIACC's Minto selected as ICCAC wrestler of the week
0 comments
alert

College notebook: NIACC's Minto selected as ICCAC wrestler of the week

COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

{{featured_button_text}}

NIACC 165-pound sophomore Christian Minto was selected as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) wrestler of the week for the week of March 1-7.

Christian Minto

A headshot of Christian Minto, courtesy of NIACC's website.

The standout wrestler won his second straight NCJAA North Central District title on Sunday. In the process, he became the first NIACC wrestler to win back-to-back district titles since the school brought back wrestling in 2008.

Minto is ranked No. 1 at 165 pounds and picked up a 21-2 technical fall in the district title match. He then earned another 16-1 technical fall in the championship match.

Last season, Minto was selected as the 2020 ICCAC wrestler of the year and finished as the NJCAA runner-up.

NIACC's Robertson named ICCAC player of the week

Christian Minto wasn't the only NIACC athlete recognized for the week of March 1-7. Sophomore McKelary Robertson was selected as the ICCAC Division II men's basketball player of the week.

McKelary Robertson

A headshot of McKelary Robertson, courtesy of NIACC's website.

Robertson helped the Trojans earn two conference wins last week, scoring 24 points in a 61-58 win over Ellsworth and a career-high 32 points in a 70-67 road win at Northeast CC.

Robertson is the first NIACC player to receive the honor since Quentin Hardrict won it during the 2019-20 season.

Before Wednesday night's game, Robertson averaged 18.2 points per game and has cashed in 36 3-pointers along the way this season.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News