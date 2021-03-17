College notebook: NIACC's Mentink is ICCAC pitcher of the week

NIACC's McKenna Mentink was selected as the ICCAC Division II softball pitcher of the week for the week of March 8-14, according to a NIACC release.
Mentink, a former Mason City Mohawk, earned the honor for pitching the Lady Trojans to an 11-1 five-inning victory over the Mount Mercy Junior Varsity in the second game of a doubleheader in Cedar Rapids on March 10.
Mentink struck out a career-best nine with two walks and only allowed two hits and one run for her second collegiate victory.
According to the release, she is the first NIACC softball player to win the league's weekly honor since the week of April 1-7, 2019, when sisters Kaci Sherwood and Kylie Sherwood were selected as the ICCAC's player and pitcher of the week, respectively.
NIACC (2-0) is scheduled to return to action Saturday and Sunday at home against Northeast CC in a four-game ICCAC series.
Waldorf volleyball adds recruits
An already deep and talented recruiting class for the Waldorf University volleyball team just keeps getting better.
According to a release, the two newest additions to the Warriors’ 2021 recruiting class are all-conference performer Maiya Benner from Wisconsin, and 6-foot middle blocker McKenna Proud from Coralville, Iowa, who each signed a Letter-of-Intent earlier this month.
Benner, a 5-foot-5 outside hitter who started all four seasons for the Johnson City High School Bluejays, was Second-Team All-Conference as a senior and Honorable Mention All-Conference as a junior. During her career with the Bluejays, she recorded 206 kills, 318 digs, and served up 78 aces.
She plans to be a defensive specialist when she joins the Warriors as a freshman on the court, and in the classroom, this coming fall.
As for the 6-foot- Proud, she is a three-year letter-winner and two-year starter for Iowa City West High School who recorded 46 kills and 17 blocks this past season as a middle blocker and right side for the Trojans.