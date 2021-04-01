College notebook: NIACC's McCleish named ICCAC wrestler of the week

After a 3-1 upset win over a top-ranked opponent on Saturday, NIACC freshman wrestler Chase McCleish was selected as the ICCAC wrestler of the week for the week of March 22-28.

McCleish, who is ranked No. 8 at 184 pounds by Intermat, is 4-3 this season and is the second highest ranked ICCAC wrestler behind Indian Hills' third-ranked Deron Pulliam.

The Newman Catholic grad is the third NIACC wrestler to win the wrestler of the week award. Clarence Lee-Green and Christian Minto also won the award this season.

The Trojans are back in action on April 21 at the NJCAA Division I national tournament in Council Bluffs.

Waldorf's Boerjan named NSAA player of the week

Waldorf senior Benjamin Boerjan finished fourth at the Graceland Spring Invitational over the weekend. The top-five finish was enough to earn him recognition as the NSAA men's golfer of the week.

Boerjan carded back-to-back rounds of 3-over 75 at Mozingo Lake Golf Course on Friday and Saturday.

Finishing at 6-over par 150, Boerjan was just four shots off from an individual title at the tournament. His stellar performance helped lead the Warriors to a third place team finish.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.